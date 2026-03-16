Open Air Blues Festival Brezoi 2026 reveals huge international lineup

One of Europe’s most exciting blues gatherings is back this summer, with the Open Air Blues Festival Brezoi returning to Romania from 21 to 26 July 2026 with another major international lineup.

Set in the mountain town of Brezoi in Vâlcea County, the festival has grown into a six day celebration of blues and roots music, drawing artists and fans from across the world to the dramatic surroundings of the Lotru Valley in the Carpathian Mountains.

Advertisement

For 2026, organisers have unveiled an impressive bill led by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, alongside a special Gary Moore Legacy Concert celebrating the music of the late Irish guitar icon. The lineup also includes Fantastic Negrito, Coco Montoya, Sugaray Rayford, Taj Farrant, and the Blood Brothers collaboration featuring Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia.

Further artists announced include D.K. Harrell Blues Band, Toby Lee, Carolyn Wonderland, Vanessa Collier, Dawn Tyler Watson, Bette Smith, Kitty Daisy & Lewis, Ally Venable Band, The Cinelli Brothers, Jose Ramirez, Krissy Matthews and many more.

Across six days and nights the festival takes over the Live Music Summer Camp Brezoi, where multiple stages host headline shows, acoustic sets and late night jam sessions that continue into the early hours.

Since its launch, the event has built a reputation as one of Europe’s most distinctive blues festivals. Thousands of fans travel to the Romanian mountains each year to experience a unique combination of world class blues, open air stages and a relaxed community atmosphere that has become known locally as “Brezoiul Lumii”, the global community that forms around the festival.

Alongside established names, the event regularly highlights emerging artists and international collaborations, helping to connect the modern blues scene across continents.

With such a wide ranging lineup and a setting unlike any other festival in Europe, Brezoi has quietly become a must visit destination for blues fans. If you have never made the trip, 2026 might be the year to put it firmly on the calendar.

Find out more and get your tickets now at https://www.brezoiblues.ro/