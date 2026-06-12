Canadian rockers The Damn Truth have signed with Frontiers Music and announced a worldwide deluxe edition of their acclaimed self-titled album, set for release on September 11, 2026.

The announcement arrives alongside a newly remastered version of fan favourite The Willow, which launches the campaign for the band’s first global physical release.

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Originally released in 2025 and produced by legendary producer Bob Rock, The Damn Truth earned widespread acclaim and a Juno Award nomination, helping cement the band’s reputation as one of the most exciting modern rock acts on the international circuit.

Led by the powerful vocals of Lee-la Baum, the band blends classic rock attitude, blues-infused swagger and emotionally charged songwriting. The new deluxe edition will introduce the album to a wider audience, while adding a bonus live recording of Be Somebody, captured at Montreal’s Hotel2Tango studio.

The Willow has become one of the album’s standout tracks, showcasing a different side of the band’s sound. Atmospheric and reflective, it balances vulnerability with the raw energy that has become a hallmark of their live performances.

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The band describe the song as a reflection of endurance and resilience, mirroring their own journey through more than a decade of relentless touring and independent growth.

Speaking about the album’s next chapter, the group reflected on the creative process behind the record and the impact it has had on fans around the world.

“What happened next was beyond anything we could have imagined. Watching these songs find their way into your lives has been the greatest reward we’ve ever known as artists.”

The release also marks the beginning of a major touring period. Between June and October, The Damn Truth will perform more than 40 headline, festival and special guest appearances across the UK, Europe and Canada.

Highlights include appearances at Azkena Rock Festival, Stonedead Festival and FESTIMUSIK, alongside a series of dates supporting Europe on their 40th anniversary The Final Countdown tour.

The Damn Truth Deluxe Edition track listing

Be Somebody I Just Gotta Let You Know Love Outta Luck If I Don’t Make It Home Better This Way Mirror Mirror All Night Long The Willow Addicted Killer Whale The Dying Dove Be Somebody (Live at Hotel2Tango)

The Damn Truth Deluxe Edition is released on September 11, 2026.

For pre-orders, tour dates and more information, visit:

https://www.thedamntruth.com