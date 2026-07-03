After eight years away from the studio, Ben Poole is back with a new album that promises to show a different side of one of Britain’s most respected blues-rock guitarists.

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Post-Midnight Behaviour arrives on September 25 via Gypsy Soul Records, marking Poole’s first collection of original studio material since 2018’s Time Has Come. The announcement is accompanied by the release of the album’s lead single, No Second Chances, which lands on July 3.

For an artist who has spent much of the last decade touring relentlessly across Europe and beyond, the new album reflects both growth and change.

“I wanted this album to showcase my evolution as guitarist and singer songwriter,” says Poole. “My guitar style and technique have developed, my singing voice has matured, and my influences have varied.”

While blues-rock remains at the heart of the record, Post-Midnight Behaviour ventures into broader territory, incorporating elements of soul, country, alternative rock and atmospheric late-night songwriting. Rather than relying solely on guitar fireworks, Poole has focused on mood, melody and storytelling.

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The album was produced by Poole alongside Wayne Proctor and Oli Brown, with all three contributing to the songwriting alongside Steve Amadeo.

Lead single No Second Chances opens the album with a dark, emotional edge, telling the story of a relationship beyond repair before building towards one of Poole’s trademark guitar solos. Elsewhere, tracks such as Searching, Summer Haze and Living On Repeat (Buried In The Background) explore themes of uncertainty, memory, self-reflection and renewal.

One of the album’s standout moments arrives with Runaway Souls, a collaboration with Elles Bailey that combines driving guitars, powerful vocals and a shared sense of escape and freedom.

For Poole, the lengthy gap between studio albums was deliberate.

“I took my time over the new album so that it would be super-realised in every aspect,” he explains. “We dug deep to make sure the songwriting was of the highest quality and the arrangements were carefully structured and perfectly executed.”

The release will be followed by an extensive UK tour beginning in Kinross on October 31 and taking in Glasgow, Newcastle, London, Brighton, Chester and many more dates through November.

For fans who have waited eight years for new material, Post-Midnight Behaviour looks set to be worth the wait.

For album pre-orders, tickets and more information, visit: https://gypsy-soul-records.myshopify.com/collections/ben-poole