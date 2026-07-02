One of the most respected books ever written about Neil Young is getting a second life.

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Third Man Books has announced the release of a revised and expanded edition of Neil Young: Reflections in Broken Glass, the acclaimed biography by award-winning music journalist Sylvie Simmons. Long out of print, the book returns with more than 90 pages of additional material, including some of Simmons’ favourite unedited interviews with Young spanning the 1990s through to the 2020s.

Originally published in 2001 by MOJO, the book traces Young’s remarkable journey from a young musician leaving Canada for California in 1966 to becoming one of the most influential and unpredictable figures in rock music.

Drawing on decades of interviews with Young, his friends, collaborators and contemporaries, Simmons paints a detailed portrait of an artist who has consistently followed his own path, whether with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Crazy Horse or throughout his extensive solo career.

The updated edition also explores some of the lesser-known chapters of Young’s life, including health challenges, environmental activism, personal relationships and the stories behind many of his most celebrated recordings.

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Simmons first met Young in Los Angeles during the early 1980s and has interviewed him numerous times since.

“One thing that never changes is you never know what you’re going to get,” Simmons writes in the book’s new preface. “Same with his approach to music. It’s one of the reasons we’re fans.”

The book has previously received widespread praise, with Kirkus Reviews describing it as an “unpretentious, effective profile” that sensitively charts both the triumphs and darker moments that have shaped Young’s extraordinary career.

For longtime Neil Young fans, the new edition offers not only a fresh look at one of rock’s most fascinating figures, but also a rare opportunity to revisit a biography that has become increasingly difficult to find.

Neil Young: Reflections in Broken Glass is published by Third Man Books and is available now in paperback.

For more information and ordering details, visit: https://thirdmanbooks.com