  • BLUES News

Neil Young biography returns with expanded edition featuring decades of interviews

One of the most respected books ever written about Neil Young is getting a second life.

ADVERTISING

Third Man Books has announced the release of a revised and expanded edition of Neil Young: Reflections in Broken Glass, the acclaimed biography by award-winning music journalist Sylvie Simmons. Long out of print, the book returns with more than 90 pages of additional material, including some of Simmons’ favourite unedited interviews with Young spanning the 1990s through to the 2020s.

Originally published in 2001 by MOJO, the book traces Young’s remarkable journey from a young musician leaving Canada for California in 1966 to becoming one of the most influential and unpredictable figures in rock music.

Drawing on decades of interviews with Young, his friends, collaborators and contemporaries, Simmons paints a detailed portrait of an artist who has consistently followed his own path, whether with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Crazy Horse or throughout his extensive solo career.

The updated edition also explores some of the lesser-known chapters of Young’s life, including health challenges, environmental activism, personal relationships and the stories behind many of his most celebrated recordings.

ADVERTISING

Simmons first met Young in Los Angeles during the early 1980s and has interviewed him numerous times since.

“One thing that never changes is you never know what you’re going to get,” Simmons writes in the book’s new preface. “Same with his approach to music. It’s one of the reasons we’re fans.”

The book has previously received widespread praise, with Kirkus Reviews describing it as an “unpretentious, effective profile” that sensitively charts both the triumphs and darker moments that have shaped Young’s extraordinary career.

For longtime Neil Young fans, the new edition offers not only a fresh look at one of rock’s most fascinating figures, but also a rare opportunity to revisit a biography that has become increasingly difficult to find.

Neil Young: Reflections in Broken Glass is published by Third Man Books and is available now in paperback.

For more information and ordering details, visit: https://thirdmanbooks.com

.
Share the Post:

More news

Ben Poole returns with first studio album in eight years

Ben-Poole_Photo-by-Mike-Inns-5_sm copy

After eight years away from the studio, Ben Poole is back with a new album that promises to show a different side of one of...

READ MORE

Mario Rossi Band Releases UK Time Live, Capturing the Brazilian Trio’s British Blues-Rock Energy

mario rossi Band Live

Some bands chase the studio. Mario Rossi Band have gone the other way. UK Time Live, the new release from the Brazilian power trio, was...

READ MORE

Buddy Guy’s 90th birthday celebration could be the blues event of the decade

buddy guy birthday bash

At Blues Matters HQ, we’ve covered thousands of gigs over the years. Very few have made us stop and think, “I wish we were there.”...

READ MORE