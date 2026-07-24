The Commoners release new single ‘Runnin’ Blind’ ahead of November UK tour

Canadian roots rockers The Commoners have released their brand-new single, ‘Runnin’ Blind’, offering the first taste of their forthcoming third studio album, due in 2027.

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Available across all major streaming platforms from Friday, 24 July, the track arrives with an official music video and gives its name to the band’s extensive UK tour this November.

Powered by blazing guitars, a driving organ and the kind of muscular groove that has become central to The Commoners’ sound, ‘Runnin’ Blind’ captures the rush, uncertainty and occasional chaos of life on the road.

“The song symbolises running full speed down a dark road and trusting you’ll make the turn before it’s too late,” explains lead guitarist Ross Hayes Citrullo.

“We wanted to capture that high-octane energy where everything feels urgent, loud and off the rails. It’s a track built to strip gears and rattle some speakers.”

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The song was inspired by the experiences the Toronto band have accumulated during several relentless years of touring, including the long drives, early starts and unpredictable situations that come with pursuing a life in music.

Frontman Chris Medhurst says the band wanted the new single to carry plenty of “swagger and rock and roll grit”, while confronting the uneasy feeling of continuing forward without knowing what lies immediately ahead.

“It sets a bold tone for the upcoming album,” he adds.

Bassist Ben Spiller describes the track as both a lighthearted look at the misadventures of touring and a tribute to the lifestyle the band have chosen.

“Touring has a way of throwing you into situations you could never plan for,” he says. “Sometimes you just have to trust your instincts and keep moving.

“It’s a love letter to that lifestyle and a reminder that some of the best stories come from the moments you never saw coming.”

The Commoners return to the UK

The Commoners will bring ‘Runnin’ Blind’ and further material from their forthcoming album to the UK during a 12-date tour in November 2026.

The run begins at The Carlisle in Hastings on 12 November and includes appearances in Bristol, Plymouth, Birmingham, Norwich, Leeds, London, Nottingham, Newcastle and Manchester.

The band will also perform at the WinterStorm Festival in Troon on 26 November.

Joining The Commoners throughout the tour will be Canadian blues-rock guitarist Spencer Mackenzie, their Gypsy Soul Records labelmate.

The Commoners ‘Runnin’ Blind’ UK tour dates

Thursday, 12 November: The Carlisle, Hastings

Friday, 13 November: The Exchange, Bristol

Saturday, 14 November: Junction, Plymouth

Sunday, 15 November: Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

Tuesday, 17 November: Waterfront, Norwich

Wednesday, 18 November: The Wardrobe, Leeds

Friday, 20 November: Dingwalls, London

Saturday, 21 November: The Centre, Birchington

Sunday, 22 November: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Wednesday, 25 November: Anarchy Brew Co, Newcastle

Thursday, 26 November: WinterStorm Festival, Troon

Friday, 27 November: Band on the Wall, Manchester

Tickets for the headline concerts are available through The Commoners’ official website. WinterStorm Festival tickets are available directly from the festival.

The single is available Friday July 24th on all streaming platforms HERE