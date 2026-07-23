Sortie Blues 2026 brings international line-up to Belgium

Sortie Blues returns to Herent, Belgium, on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 September 2026, bringing another strong international blues, roots and Americana line-up to one of the country’s most welcoming independent festivals.

ADVERTISING

Held near Leuven, the free festival has built a loyal following by pairing high-quality live music with a relaxed, intimate atmosphere. What began as a small local initiative has grown into a respected fixture on the Belgian blues calendar while keeping admission free.

The 2026 line-up features Kitty, Daisy & Lewis, Luther Dickinson, John Primer & Steve Bell, Luke Winslow-King, Rattlesnake Milk, Boogie Beasts, Big Bill and Bill Abel.

It is a programme that reaches across several branches of the blues family tree. Visitors can expect everything from deep-rooted electric blues and slide guitar to roots rock, Americana, rock and roll and swampy Southern sounds.

That mix is a big part of the festival’s appeal. Sortie Blues is not built around scale for the sake of scale. Its strength lies in careful curation, a friendly setting and the sense that the audience is close enough to feel the music rather than simply watch it from a distance.

ADVERTISING

The festival is organised by volunteers and remains free thanks to the support of sponsors, partners and the local community. Over the years, it has attracted blues fans from across Belgium and neighbouring countries, helped by its accessible location near Leuven and its reputation for a warm, family-friendly atmosphere.

Alongside the music, visitors can expect food, local beers and the easy-going spirit that has helped Sortie Blues earn its place as Belgium’s largest small blues festival.

Sortie Blues 2026

Friday 11 and Saturday 12 September 2026

Herent, near Leuven, Belgium

Admission: Free

For the latest artist news, practical details and festival information, visit:

https://www.sortieblues.be