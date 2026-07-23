Leeann Atherton – Good God – Review

Rainstorm Records

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Leeann Atherton’s Good God is an album filled with conviction, warmth and purpose. The Austin-based singer-songwriter has spent years exploring the spaces between blues, country, rock, soul and Americana, but on this release she turns her focus entirely to gospel music, producing a collection that feels both natural and deeply personal.

From the opening moments, Atherton’s voice takes centre stage. Rich, expressive and shaped by experience, she approaches these songs not as historical artefacts but as living, breathing stories. Whether interpreting beloved standards such as I’ll Fly Away, Put A Little Love In Your Heart and Call On The Lord, or delivering more reflective performances on songs like I’m Looking For A Miracle, she brings authenticity and emotional depth to every track.

One of the album’s greatest strengths is the balance it strikes between reverence and accessibility. Atherton never overplays her hand, avoiding unnecessary vocal flourishes and instead allowing the songs themselves to carry the message. The result is a collection that feels sincere rather than theatrical.

The supporting musicians provide tasteful arrangements that blend traditional gospel roots with touches of blues and soul. This combination gives the album a timeless quality, avoiding nostalgia while remaining firmly connected to its influences.

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What makes Good God particularly effective is Atherton’s honesty. She sings with the conviction of someone who believes every word, and that sincerity gives the album its emotional power. Even listeners who would not normally seek out gospel music may find themselves drawn in by its uplifting spirit and sense of community.

At a time when style can often overshadow substance, Good God serves as a reminder of the enduring appeal of faith, hope and heartfelt performance. It is a soulful and inspiring collection that showcases Leeann Atherton at her most focused and compelling.

— Colin Campbell