Jeff Saxon – Happy Travelling – Review

Relevant Records

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Award-winning New Jersey singer-songwriter Jeff Saxon returns with Happy Travelling, his sixth album and a collection of upbeat contemporary blues songs designed to lift the spirits. At a time when the world can feel increasingly complicated, Saxon offers what he describes as a dose of musical medicine, delivered through memorable melodies, thoughtful songwriting and expressive vocals.

The album opens with Get It While You Got It, a playful up-tempo shuffle driven by honky-tonk piano and Saxon’s engaging vocal style. It immediately establishes the positive tone that runs throughout the thirteen-track collection.

Listeners may hear echoes of Mose Allison and Ray Charles in Saxon’s clever wordplay and sharp observations, while tracks such as The Oops I Wrote the Wrong Blues bring to mind the storytelling wit of Randy Newman and Lyle Lovett. The song serves as a humorous warning about social media mishaps, while Mr. Yeah, Yeah, Yeah delivers a sardonic take on empty promises against a backdrop of slide guitar and deep southern influences.

One of the album’s more distinctive features is Saxon’s use of the ukulele, which appears on six tracks. It is particularly effective on Something or Somethin’, a stripped-back blues performance that combines simple instrumentation with powerful vocals.

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Another standout moment arrives on Satisfied, where Saxon’s whistling solo adds unexpected charm to a southern-flavoured blues arrangement featuring excellent slide guitar work. Elsewhere, A Little Feel-Good Latin Blues blends funky organ, strong bass lines and soulful vocals, while Worry No Mo’ delivers an infectious groove with an off-beat rhythm and warm vocal performance.

Jazz influences emerge on Habit Worth Having, where piano and keyboards support Saxon’s relaxed vocal style. The title track, Happy Travelling, captures the excitement of hitting the open road, with accordion adding texture to an uplifting and memorable song.

The album also makes room for more reflective moments. Nothing and I Don’t Fall That Easy both showcase Saxon’s ability to convey emotion through understated arrangements and thoughtful lyrics. Meanwhile, You’re Speaking My Language injects a dose of boogie-woogie energy, powered by lively keyboards and a driving rhythm.

Throughout the album, Saxon comfortably moves between New Orleans blues, blues-jazz, Americana, blues-rock and modern Delta influences. The result is a varied and entertaining collection that remains consistently engaging from beginning to end.

Happy Travelling succeeds because of its positivity, musical variety and strong songwriting. It is an uplifting listen that rewards repeated plays.

— Chris Roberts