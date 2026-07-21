Brezoi, Romania – July 2026 – Day 1

The atmosphere was already electric on the eve of the official opening of the Open Air Blues Festival Brezoi. This year, the pre-festival day took on a truly special dimension by hosting the highly anticipated Romanian National Blues Contest 2026. Organised by Romania Blues and brilliantly hosted by the charismatic and soulful Mama Kaz Hawkins, the day brought together 11 of the country’s finest bands, all competing for the ultimate honor: representing Romania at the prestigious 2027 European Blues Union Challenge in Portugal.

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From 5:30 PM, the stage lit up to showcase the impressive vitality and stylistic diversity of the local scene. Bands like Straight from the Bottle and Midnight Bloom kicked off the marathon with raw energy, followed closely by the deep grooves of Rares Totu’s Midnight Sun, Give’n’Take, and the undeniable mastery of the Andrei Cerbu Band. As twilight fell over the gorgeous Brezoi mountains, Marcian Petrescu & The Night Train Blues Band delivered a spectacular performance, proving once again that the Romanian blues scene has absolutely nothing to envy from its international counterparts.

The intensity didn’t fade as the night progressed, with stellar sets from Cri Gri, Jacqueline & The Initiative, the Alex Tomaselli Blues Band, and the heavy riffs of Steel Blues. Closing the competitive lineup, Andrei Petru W/THE BOYZ left the audience buzzing with excitement. While the international jury deliberated under immense pressure, the crowd was treated to a magnificent special guest performance by Bluemans at 11:00 PM.

The night concluded right before midnight with the tension-filled Awards Ceremony, putting the perfect exclamation point on a historic day that celebrated the past, present, and bright future of Romanian Blues.

The intensity didn’t fade as the night progressed, with stellar sets from Cri Gri, Jacqueline & The Initiative, the Alex Tomaselli Blues Band (the future winner) and Steel Blues. Closing the competitive lineup, Andrei Petru W/THE BOYZ left the audience with excitement. While the international jury deliberated , the crowd was treated to a magnificent special guest performance by Bluemans at 11:00 PM. The night concluded right before midnight with the tension-filled Awards Ceremony, putting the perfect exclamation point on a historic day that celebrated the past, present, and bright future of Romanian Blues.

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Text and pictures : Denis Carpentier