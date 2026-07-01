Some bands chase the studio. Mario Rossi Band have gone the other way.

ADVERTISING

UK Time Live, the new release from the Brazilian power trio, was recorded specifically to bottle what happens when the band gets on stage: the improvisation, the eye contact, the moments where a song stretches or snaps tight depending on how the room feels that night. It is, by design, a document of chemistry rather than a chase for studio perfection.

The trio – Mario Rossi on guitar and vocals, Rafael Cacavallo on drums, Bruno Vallim on bass — have spent the best part of a decade refining a sound that wears its British blues-rock influences openly while still sounding like nobody else. Five studio albums precede this live outing: Electric Art (2019), The Same Old Street (2020), Heavy (2021), Smoke Burst (2023), and Steels (2025). It’s a catalogue built on expressive guitar lines, melodic basswork and vocals that lean into feel over flash.

What sets UK Time Live apart, according to the band, is where the songs go when nobody’s watching the clock. Studio versions are fixed points; live versions are conversations. That’s the case the band are making here, and it’s a familiar one in blues-rock circles, where the gap between record and gig has always mattered more than in most genres.

The album also marks something of a thank-you note. Mario Rossi Band say the UK has been particularly receptive to their music, with coverage from British publications, independent reviewers, radio presenters and online platforms helping carry their name beyond Brazil’s borders. Highlights of that coverage sit on the band’s official site, though it’s worth a reader’s own digging to see exactly who’s been saying what.

ADVERTISING

Whether UK Time Live lands as a fitting tribute to the British blues tradition that shaped the band, or simply as a solid document of a trio doing what they do best on a given night, will likely come down to the same thing it always does with live records: does it sound like you were in the room? Mario Rossi Band are betting that it does.

www.mariorossiband.com