Zac Schulze Gang sell out Brighton show as UK tour gathers pace

The Zac Schulze Gang continue their rapid rise with news that their November 14 headline show at Brighton’s Hope & Ruin has officially sold out, months ahead of the band’s autumn UK tour.

The announcement follows another landmark year for the Kent blues-rock trio, who recently picked up the Young Artist of the Year award at the UK Blues Awards for the second consecutive year, adding to the growing list of accolades and sold-out shows that have helped establish them as one of the most exciting young bands on the UK circuit.

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Image by Ian Potter

Fresh from a sold-out appearance at London’s Islington Garage in April, the trio have also confirmed the support acts for their November 2026 tour dates.

Whisky Flowers will join the band throughout the tour, with additional local support coming from The Dassins in Leeds, Flok in Manchester, Tom Sheldon in York, Slydar in Norwich, Honey Buzzard in Brighton and Jesse Garwood in Nottingham.

Built around the explosive guitar work of Zac Schulze, the thunderous rhythm section of brother Ben Schulze on drums and bassist Ant Greenwell, the band have developed a reputation for live performances that blend classic British blues-rock with punk energy and modern rock attitude.

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Image by Ian Potter

Their debut album Straight To It, released in 2025, showcased the same direct, high-energy approach that has become their trademark on stage. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Rory Gallagher, Dr Feelgood, AC/DC and Thin Lizzy, while incorporating influences from Royal Blood, Queens of the Stone Age and Turnstile, the trio have carved out a sound that appeals to both traditional blues-rock fans and younger audiences.

The band’s growing profile has seen them perform at major festivals including Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Festival, Fairport’s Cropredy Convention and the Rory Gallagher Tribute Festival in Ballyshannon, where many fans first took notice.

With the Brighton date already sold out and several larger headline shows announced for early 2027, including London’s Islington Assembly Hall and Glasgow’s Stereo, momentum continues to build behind a band many are tipping for even bigger things.

November 2026 UK tour

10 November – Leeds, The Key Club

11 November – Manchester, Night & Day

12 November – York, The Crescent

13 November – Norwich, Waterfront Studio

14 November – Brighton, Hope & Ruin (Sold Out)

15 November – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

February and March 2027 UK tour

23 February – Newcastle, The Cluny

24 February – Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

25 February – Glasgow, Stereo

27 February – London, Islington Assembly Hall

28 February – Bristol, Thekla

2 March – Cardiff, The Globe

3 March – Southampton, The Joiners

4 March – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

For tickets, tour dates and more information, visit:

https://zacschulzegang.rocks