Joanne Shaw Taylor releases fiery new single Bad Boy

Joanne Shaw Taylor has released Bad Boy, the latest single from her forthcoming studio album The Trouble With Love, due out October 23 via Journeyman Records.

ADVERTISING

A swaggering blues-rock track with a dangerous edge, Bad Boy digs into the kind of relationship that pulls you in even when you know it is doing damage. It is a song about attraction, frustration and the moment when enough finally becomes enough.

“Sometimes love is thrilling and destructive at the same time,” says Joanne. “I wrote this song about those intense, complicated relationships.”

That tension sits at the heart of the track. Bad Boy follows its narrator through the emotional whiplash of a toxic romance, moving from heartbreak and anger towards something more powerful: confidence, self-control and the decision to walk away.

Lines such as “Babe I’ve played the fool, but I won’t again” and “I came dressed to kill” give the song its bite, turning what could have been a story of regret into one of resilience and independence.

ADVERTISING

Musically, the track keeps Joanne’s guitar work front and centre, pairing her trademark fire with a vocal performance that leans into both vulnerability and defiance. It is sharp, direct and built around the kind of emotional clarity that has always sat beneath her best work.

Bad Boy continues the steady unveiling of The Trouble With Love, Joanne’s new album produced by Kevin Shirley. The record explores love from several angles: reckless desire, heartbreak, self-worth, acceptance and the difficult truth that some relationships cannot be saved.

The new single follows previous releases including the title track The Trouble With Love, featuring Joe Bonamassa, What Good Is My Love?, featuring Orianthi, Hell Or High Water, This Is Who I Am and Tired Of Being Right. Together, they point towards one of Joanne’s most emotionally wide-ranging records to date.

Produced by Kevin Shirley, whose credits include Led Zeppelin, The Black Crowes, Aerosmith and Joe Bonamassa, The Trouble With Love builds on the musical growth heard on Black & Gold. The album brings together blues-rock, soul, Americana and classic rock while keeping Joanne’s guitar playing and songwriting at the centre.

The album features ten tracks, including Death Wish, Never Gonna Please ’Em All, The Girl That You Loved Before and You And Me (Rachel’s Song).

Joanne is also on the road throughout 2026, with summer US dates followed by a Fall tour across the Southwest, Mountain West, Pacific Northwest and California. Selected autumn dates include support from Bywater Call and Robert Jon & The Wreck.

Bad Boy is out now. The Trouble With Love will be released on October 23 via Journeyman Records.

For tour dates, tickets and more information, visit: https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour