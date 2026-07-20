Danielle Nicole confirms UK dates for Fireflies tour

Danielle Nicole will bring her Fireflies tour to the UK in February 2027, with five dates confirmed across London, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Newcastle.

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The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and bassist will play The 100 Club in London on February 17, followed by Manchester Academy on February 18, Glasgow’s Oran Mor on February 19, Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on February 20 and The Cluny in Newcastle upon Tyne on February 21.

The UK shows follow the release of Nicole’s forthcoming album Fireflies, due out on August 28 via 40 Below Records. The album includes the new single Take Me Back, featuring celebrated guitarist Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars.

Built around a swampy blend of blues, soul and Southern roots, Take Me Back reflects on Nicole’s western Missouri upbringing, revisiting the places and memories that shaped her. The recording also carries a deeply personal connection, with the drum kit of her late brother and longtime bandmate Kris used on the track.

“Take Me Back is about remembering where you come from,” says Nicole. “Those places, those people and those memories become part of who you are forever.”

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Fireflies is Nicole’s fourth solo album and was recorded live to analogue tape in Kansas City with producer Tony Braunagel, guitarist Brandon Miller and keyboardist Jim Pugh. Written largely in the wake of her brother’s passing, the album explores grief, resilience, empowerment and hope through blues, classic soul and Americana.

For UK fans, the February run offers the first chance to hear this new chapter live on these shores.

Danielle Nicole UK tour dates

February 17 – London, The 100 Club

February 18 – Manchester, Academy

February 19 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

February 20 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

February 21 – Newcastle upon Tyne, The Cluny

Take Me Back, featuring Luther Dickinson, is available now. Fireflies will be released on August 28 via 40 Below Records.

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