Robert Plant to receive Americana Lifetime Achievement Award

Robert Plant is set to receive the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th Annual Americana Honors & Awards.

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The ceremony takes place on Wednesday, September 16, at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, as part of AMERICANAFEST.

The honour recognises Plant’s long relationship with roots music, from the blues foundations that helped shape Led Zeppelin to the folk, country, gospel and Americana threads that have run through his later solo work and collaborations.

Jed Hilly, Executive Director of the Americana Music Association, said Plant’s connection to the genre goes far beyond influence.

“Robert Plant’s relationship with Americana music extends far beyond influence. It is one of genuine passion, stewardship and artistic curiosity,” he said.

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“His willingness to immerse himself in the traditions of blues, folk, country and gospel, while continuing to push their boundaries, has expanded the audience for Americana around the world.”

For blues fans, the award feels like a natural fit. Plant’s career has always carried the weight of American roots music, not as a museum piece, but as something alive, restless and open to change.

From his early fascination with blues singers and Southern musical traditions to his later work with artists such as Alison Krauss, Plant has continued to follow the songs wherever they lead. That curiosity has helped make his post-Led Zeppelin career one of the most adventurous and respected in modern music.

The Americana Honors & Awards remains one of the key events of AMERICANAFEST, celebrating major artists, songwriters, performers and figures who have helped shape Americana and roots music.

Additional performers, presenters and event details for the 2026 ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.