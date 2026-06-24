Canadian roots, rock and soul powerhouse Bywater Call have released their new single Is This Thing On?, offering another glimpse into their upcoming fourth studio album Broken Souvenirs, which arrives on July 29.

The release comes alongside news that the band have added two extra dates to their January and February 2027 UK tour following strong demand for tickets. New shows have been confirmed for Milton Keynes and Newcastle as the band’s UK following continues to grow.

ADVERTISING

At its heart, Is This Thing On? is about a fear many artists know all too well.

After pouring everything into a song, a performance or a piece of art, comes the lingering question: is anyone really listening?

Built around acoustic guitar, strings and a deeply expressive vocal from Meghan Parnell, the track strips things back to expose that vulnerability. The result is one of the band’s most intimate and emotionally resonant recordings to date.

ADVERTISING

Already a favourite in the band’s live set, the song has developed its own audience participation moment, creating a call-and-response that has become a highlight of recent shows.

The single follows the release of No One Else, Only and Hold Me Down, all of which will feature on Broken Souvenirs. The album promises to showcase the full range of Bywater Call’s sound, moving between soul, roots rock, blues, Americana and contemporary R&B while retaining the powerful musicianship and emotional honesty that have become the band’s trademark.

Led by vocalist Meghan Parnell and guitarist Dave Barnes, the seven-piece outfit has steadily built a reputation as one of the most compelling live acts on the international roots scene. Their 2024 album Shepherd was named Blues Album of the Month by Classic Rock and later voted one of the year’s standout blues releases.

The band’s rise has also been recognised at the UK Blues Awards, where they received their third consecutive nomination for International Act of the Year in 2026.

For UK fans, the newly expanded 2027 tour includes dates in Glasgow, Manchester, London, York, Norwich and Southampton, with the band’s biggest UK headline run to date set to begin in January.

For album pre-orders, tickets and more information, visit: https://www.bywatercall.com