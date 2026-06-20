Joe Bonamassa celebrates Rory Gallagher with new live album from Cork

Joe Bonamassa has released The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, a live album and concert film paying tribute to the music and legacy of Irish blues legend Rory Gallagher. Available now via J&R Adventures, the project captures a series of sold-out performances recorded in Gallagher’s hometown of Cork, where his influence remains as strong as ever.

Alongside the album release, Bonamassa has unveiled a live performance video for A Million Miles Away, one of Gallagher’s most beloved songs and a centrepiece of the new collection.

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The project grew from what was initially planned as a single tribute concert. Demand quickly transformed it into a three-night sold-out run, attracting fans from around the world eager to celebrate the music of one of Ireland’s greatest guitarists.

For Bonamassa, the performances carried special significance. A lifelong admirer of Gallagher’s work, he approached the material with respect while allowing the songs to retain the spontaneity and energy that defined Gallagher’s live performances.

READ OUR INTERVIEW WITH JOE IN THE JUNE ISSUE OF BLUES MATTERS

At the heart of the release is A Million Miles Away, originally featured on Gallagher’s 1973 album Tattoo and immortalised on the classic Irish Tour ’74 recordings. Bonamassa’s interpretation captures the song’s emotional depth while adding his own voice to a piece that has resonated with generations of blues fans.

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The album explores the full breadth of Gallagher’s catalogue, from fiery live favourites such as Walk On Hot Coals, Bullfrog Blues and Bad Penny to more reflective moments including Tattoo’d Lady and I Fall Apart.

One particularly special moment sees Bonamassa perform As The Crow Flies using Gallagher’s own 1930 National Triolian resonator guitar, loaned by Cork Public Museum for the occasion.

The accompanying DVD and Blu-ray editions feature bonus material including The Inspiration of Rory, featuring conversations with Brian May and Slash, along with additional features exploring Gallagher’s life and music.

The release has already attracted strong praise. Guitarist magazine described it as “a very fitting affectionate tribute”, while we at Blues Matters called it “one of the finest live albums ever produced” in our recent review.

To mark the album’s release, the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation has also launched a special charity raffle offering fans the chance to win a signed Rory Gallagher tribute Fender Stratocaster, with proceeds supporting music education initiatives.

More than a tribute album, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork serves as a celebration of Gallagher’s enduring influence and a reminder of why his music continues to inspire musicians and fans decades after his passing.

For more information, to order the album and view upcoming tour dates, visit: https://www.jbonamassa.com