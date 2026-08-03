Ben Poole shares new single ‘Empty’ from forthcoming album ‘Post-Midnight Behaviour’

British blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Ben Poole has released his new single, ‘Empty’, the second track taken from his forthcoming studio album, Post-Midnight Behaviour.

Released through Gypsy Soul Records, ‘Empty’ is available now on all major streaming platforms and is accompanied by an official lyric video.

“Ben Poole strips everything back on Empty, delivering one of the most emotionally resonant performances of his career. Trading blazing fretwork for subtle restraint, the British blues-rock ace lets every note breathe, wrapping his soulful vocal around a song that aches with heartbreak, longing, and quiet reflection. When the guitar finally rises to the surface, it’s not there to dominate, it simply amplifies the emotion already simmering beneath the lyrics.

With its polished production, haunting melody and understated power, Empty proves that Poole’s greatest strength isn’t just his formidable guitar playing, but his ability to tell a story that genuinely connects. It’s a beautifully crafted slow burner that displays a more vulnerable side of an artist who continues to push beyond the boundaries of modern blues-rock.” Colin Campbell

The new album arrives on 25 September 2026 and marks Poole’s first studio collection of entirely new material since 2018’s Anytime You Need Me. Although rooted in blues rock, Post-Midnight Behaviour finds him drawing on soul, country, alternative rock and more restrained, atmospheric sounds.

‘Empty’ was one of the first tracks written for the record and helped establish the musical and emotional direction of the album.

“I wanted there to be a mix of darkness and light throughout, as I’ve always valued dynamics both emotionally and musically in music,” says Poole.

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“I honestly feel this is one of the strongest songs I’ve ever written. We poured so much time, care and energy into every detail, musically and lyrically, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

The contrast between darkness and light runs directly through the song’s arrangement. Its verses sit in a solemn E minor progression before the chorus opens into E major, creating a sharp emotional and musical lift.

“I’ve always loved that rush you get when a song lifts from minor to major, and it was exciting to really push that idea in ‘Empty’,” Poole explains.

“The verses sit in this solemn, emotionally heavy E minor sequence before everything opens with a dramatic dynamic and musical shift as that huge E major chord kicks off the chorus.”

Poole used a similar technique on his earlier song, ‘Hanging in the Balance’, but wanted the transition on ‘Empty’ to feel even more pronounced. The contrast also shapes the guitar solo, which he expects to become one of the highlights of the forthcoming album tour.

A more reflective side of Ben Poole

Poole recorded much of the song’s rhythm guitar and solo using a Gibson Les Paul, taking advantage of the instrument’s ability to shift from smooth fingerstyle passages to a more aggressive attack.

“I really love the dynamics you can get with a Les Paul when switching between fingerstyle and with a plectrum,” he says. “It can be smooth to aggressive depending on the approach and the technique.”

The guitar was paired with a Volt amplifier, while a vintage 1960s Mosrite Fuzzrite pedal played a central role in shaping the solo tone.

Rather than filling every available space with guitar, ‘Empty’ reflects Poole’s move towards a more measured and emotionally focused style. Subtle rock grooves, strong hooks and carefully controlled dynamics allow the song to build without losing its reflective character.

That approach carries across Post-Midnight Behaviour, an album Poole sees as a record of his development as both a guitarist and songwriter.

“For several years, I have performed over 150 shows a year across more than 20 countries,” he says. “My guitar style and technique have developed, my singing voice has matured, and my influences have varied.”

“The new album is a journey that combines blues, rock, soul, country and alternative rock. I still get to let loose on the guitar, but within a more subdued and reflective manner.”

Ben Poole’s first new studio album in eight years

While Poole has released several live albums in recent years, he deliberately took more time over his return to the studio.

Live records, he says, offer a snapshot of a performer at a particular point, while Post-Midnight Behaviour was created with closer attention to songwriting, arrangements and production.

“I took my time over the new album so that it would be fully realised in every aspect,” says Poole. “My writing team and I really pushed ourselves.”

“We dug deep to make sure the songwriting was of the highest quality, and the arrangements were carefully structured and perfectly executed. It was well worth the wait.”

‘Empty’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Post-Midnight Behaviour will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally on Friday, 25 September 2026.

BEN POOLE 2026 UK TOUR

Kinross, The Green Hotel

Saturday October 31

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Glasgow, Nice ‘N’ Sleazys

Sunday November 1

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Newcastle, The Cluny

Monday November 2

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Coulsdon, The Tuesday Night Music Club

Tuesday November 3

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Oxford, The Bullingdon

Wednesday, November 4

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Frome, Tree House

Thursday November 5

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Swansea, Sin City

Friday November 6

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Winchester, The Railway Inn

Saturday November 7

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Brighton, Komedia

Sunday November 8

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Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

Wednesday November 11

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London, Half Moon Putney

Thursday November 12

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Luton, Bear Club

Friday November 13

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Barnoldswick, Music and Arts Centre

Sunday November 15

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Leicester, The International

Tuesday November 17

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Camberley, Login Lounge

Wednesday November 18

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Chester, The Live Rooms

Thursday November 19

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Dudley, Lamp Tavern Live

Friday November 20

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Leamington Spa, Temperance

Saturday November 21

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