Andy Smythe – Quiet Revolution – Review

Dreaming Element Records

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Andy Smythe’s eighth album, Quiet Revolution, is a thoughtful and ambitious collection of songs that examines the realities of modern life through sharp observation, social commentary and richly layered arrangements.

Opening track Life Of A Man immediately establishes the album’s themes. Accompanied by Kit Dellow-Jones’ trumpet and Paul Challenger’s guitar, Smythe reflects on the frustrations and pressures facing modern society. His lyrics are both descriptive and provocative, questioning the promises of contemporary life while casting a critical eye over today’s cultural landscape.

A strong blues influence runs throughout the album. Smythe’s harmonica playing adds grit and character to Emergency, where an urgent vocal performance matches the intensity of the driving guitar work. Elsewhere, Exodus introduces a more acoustic feel, with Smythe’s harmonica and vocal style evoking a distinctly 1960s atmosphere.

The album’s arrangements become increasingly expansive as it progresses. Tears Can Heal combines strings, woodwind and percussion from Chris Payne to create a rich sonic landscape. Smythe’s haunting vocal sits at the centre of the track, producing one of the album’s most memorable moments.

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Love Ain’t Free pairs soaring string arrangements from Beatrice Limonti with lyrics exploring social inequality, while Rage In Me adopts a darker mood. Chris Payne’s instrumentation creates a sense of tension and unease as Smythe delivers lyrics filled with frustration and anticipation.

There are lighter moments too. That’s Why Love Is introduces an uplifting saxophone performance from Luke Montgomery, while Half Empty Half Full brings a more upbeat feel through the use of trumpet and bright arrangements.

One of the album’s emotional highlights is Sake Of A Song, a dramatic ballad that explores the creative process and the emotions involved in bringing a song to life. The acoustic beauty of Because further showcases Smythe’s songwriting abilities, blending delicate guitar work with elegant string arrangements.

The album closes strongly with Leviathan and Fallen Angel. The former introduces unexpected ska influences, while the latter offers a final critique of human selfishness and division. Throughout, Smythe demonstrates a willingness to tackle big themes while remaining musically adventurous.

Quiet Revolution is an intelligent, distinctive and highly individual album. Combining strong songwriting with imaginative arrangements and thoughtful social commentary, it rewards careful listening and deserves wider attention.

— Taf Rock