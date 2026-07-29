Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice – Who Knows What The Future Holds – Review

MoMojo Records

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At 75, Greg Piccolo sounds anything but reflective or ready to slow down. On Who Knows What The Future Holds, the former Roomful of Blues saxophonist delivers a collection of songs built on rhythm and blues fundamentals, played with confidence, honesty and decades of experience.

Best known for his explosive tenor saxophone work, Piccolo places equal emphasis on his songwriting here, resulting in one of the most personal albums of his career. Produced by the late Terry Manning, the record moves comfortably between late-night grooves and thoughtful storytelling, balancing swagger with vulnerability.

Tracks such as Truth Is A Sly Fox and Don’t Tell Me The Truth showcase Piccolo’s sharp lyrical observations and dry sense of humour. These are songs delivered by someone who has seen plenty of life and understands how to tell a story without overcomplicating it.

Elsewhere, Break In The Clouds and Guilty reveal a more reflective side. Beneath the confident exterior lies a songwriter willing to explore uncertainty, regret and resilience. The emotional honesty running through these tracks gives the album much of its depth.

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Vocally, Piccolo relies on character rather than perfection. His delivery is conversational, relaxed and believable, the kind of voice that earns credibility through experience rather than technique. When his trademark tenor saxophone enters the mix, it does so with purpose. There is no unnecessary showmanship, just thoughtful playing that serves the songs.

One of the album’s greatest strengths is its refusal to chase trends. Piccolo is not interested in modern fashions or reinventing himself for a new audience. Instead, he embraces the timeless qualities of blues and rhythm and blues, creating a record filled with groove, soul and authenticity.

Rather than revisiting former glories, Who Knows What The Future Holds finds Greg Piccolo continuing to grow as an artist. It is a confident, soulful release from a musician who still has plenty to say.

— Colin Campbell