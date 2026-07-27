Energy – Rise From The Fall – Review

Pyramid Records

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The story behind Rise From The Fall is one of survival, loss and unfinished business. These songs were not written from a place of comfort. Instead, they were forged through years of setbacks, perseverance and a determination to finally complete what had been left unfinished.

The emotional heart of the album lies in And I’m Doing Alright, written after guitarist and backing vocalist Wetherell suffered a brain haemorrhage. The experience forced him to reassess what truly mattered, reducing life to its essentials: family, friends and the people closest to him.

Encouraged by his son Jamie Wetherell, now the band’s drummer, Wetherell reunited Energy with the initial goal of finally recording songs that had existed only in their live set. What began as a modest project soon evolved into something much bigger. Drawing from material written across several years, the band assembled a full album and added new songs such as Rock Party, capturing the power and impact they had always envisioned.

Once the recordings began circulating, the response was immediate. What started as an attempt to preserve the past quickly became a fresh beginning.

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Despite its reflective title, Rise From The Fall is anything but a nostalgia exercise. It is a full-blooded rock album packed with memorable hooks, powerful choruses and the unmistakable sound of a band making up for lost time.

The songs also carry genuine social weight. This Part Of Town Is A No Go reflects on the scars left by Margaret Thatcher’s Britain, while Fight For Freedom draws inspiration from the unrest of 1986. The themes remain surprisingly relevant, giving the album a resonance that extends beyond its hard-rock foundation.

The completion of the record was also marked by sadness. Long-time bassist Mike Bosnic passed away in 2023, leaving a significant void within the band. Energy pressed on, later welcoming Dave Nash Walker into the fold, and that determination is woven throughout the album.

Ultimately, Rise From The Fall is not about looking backwards. It is about resilience, perseverance and finding a way forward. More than anything, it is the sound of a band rediscovering its purpose and proving that old fires can still burn brightly.

— Colin Campbell