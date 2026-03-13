Laura Cox returns with new single Not Your Story

French modern rock guitarist and singer Laura Cox has released a brand new single, Not Your Story, out now through earMUSIC / veryrecords.
Arriving in the middle of her current tour, the previously unreleased track delivers a surge of guitar driven rock energy while pushing Cox’s sound into darker territory.
The song opens with a ticking, clock like rhythm that drives the entire track forward. That pulse gradually builds into a gritty rock arrangement filled with sharp guitar riffs, heavy drums and Cox’s distinctive vocal performance. The result is a powerful anthem with a clear nod to the attitude and sound of 1990s rock.
Lyrically, Not Your Story explores the pressures that come with ambition and identity. The song reflects on the moment when pursuing someone else’s dream becomes a trap, raising questions about how easily aspiration can turn into obsession.
As the tension builds, the track becomes both a warning and a challenge. If the path being followed does not truly belong to you, the song asks, why chase it at all?
The new single continues the musical direction established on Cox’s recent album Trouble Coming, while introducing a sharper and more urgent tone.
LAURA COX – MAY 2026 UK TOUR
TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM ALTTICKETS
EDINBURGH, VOODOO ROOMS
MONDAY 4 MAY 2026
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19a W Register St, Edinburgh, EH2 2AA
www.thevoodoorooms.com
NEWCASTLE, THE CLUNY 2
TUESDAY 5 MAY 2026
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36 Lime Street, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, NE1 2PQ
https://thecluny.com
BRISTOL, THE LOUISIANA
WEDNESDAY 6 MAY 2026
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Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol, BS1 6UA
www.thelouisiana.net
LONDON, THE 100 CLUB
FRIDAY 8 MAY 2026
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100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London, W1D 1LL
www.the100club.co.uk
MANCHESTER, GULLIVERS
SATURDAY 9 MAY 2026
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109 Oldham Street, Manchester, M4 1LW
https://gulliversnq.info
NOTTINGHAM, THE BODEGA
SUNDAY 10 MAY 2026
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23 Pelham St, Nottingham, NG1 2ED
www.bodeganottingham.com