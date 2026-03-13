Acclaimed American roots artist Keb’ Mo’ will perform a special headline concert at London’s Union Chapel on Wednesday 10 June 2026.

The show offers UK audiences a rare opportunity to see one of modern blues and roots music’s most respected performers in an intimate setting.

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Across a career spanning nearly five decades, Keb’ Mo’ has become one of the most recognisable voices in contemporary American roots music. Born and raised in Compton, California, he first built his reputation behind the scenes as a guitarist, songwriter and arranger before gaining international attention with his self titled debut album in 1994.

Since then, his music has earned wide recognition across the blues and roots world. Keb’ Mo’ has received five Grammy Awards and 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and his albums have topped the Billboard Blues Chart seven times.

His work has taken him to major stages around the world, from Carnegie Hall to performances at The White House. Along the way he has collaborated with a wide range of artists including Taj Mahal, Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, The Chicks and Lyle Lovett.

Keb’ Mo’s songwriting has also travelled widely beyond the blues genre. His compositions have been recorded or sampled by artists such as B.B. King, Zac Brown Band and BTS, while his work has extended into television scoring and instrument design, with signature guitar models released in partnership with Gibson and Martin.

In 2021 he received the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance, recognising his long standing influence on modern roots music.

His most recent project saw him reunite with longtime collaborator Taj Mahal for the album Room On The Porch. The record, released last year, earned a Grammy nomination and explores a broad range of American roots styles while remaining grounded in the blues tradition.

The upcoming London performance promises a close up look at Keb’ Mo’s songwriting and musicianship, drawing from across a catalogue that blends blues, folk, soul and Americana.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday 20 February at 9am via gigsandtours.com.