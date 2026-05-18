Award-winning American saxophonist, singer and songwriter Jimmy Carpenter will bring his full band to La Belle Angele in Edinburgh on Friday June 5 for a night built around hard-driving blues, soul and rhythm & blues.

Presented by the Edinburgh Blues Club, the show pairs Carpenter’s horn-led sound with support from Scotland’s Brian Rawson Band, promising a Friday night packed with groove-heavy live energy.

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Carpenter has become a respected figure on the international blues circuit, winning the Blues Music Award for Instrumentalist – Horn in both 2021 and 2022. His live performances blend Memphis soul, blues and classic R&B with a sharp, road-tested band sound centred around his saxophone work and powerful stage presence.

Fans looking for a preview of what to expect can check out performances like Soul Doctor, recorded live in New York, which captures the kind of energy Carpenter brings to the stage.

The evening also features the Brian Rawson Band, one of Scotland’s long-established blues acts, opening the night before Carpenter and his band take over La Belle Angele.

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The show takes place just weeks into Edinburgh’s busy summer live music season and adds another strong international booking to the Edinburgh Blues Club calendar.

Find out more and get tickets at:

https://www.universe.com/events/jimmy-carpenter-band-with-support-from-the-brian-rawson-band-tickets-9ZYDK5?ref=universe-discover