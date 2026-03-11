Robin Trower returns to UK stages with five date tour this summer

Award winning British blues guitarist Robin Trower will return to the UK stage later this summer with a short run of headline tour dates across England and Scotland.

The tour begins on 31 August in Sunderland at The Fire Station, before moving to Edinburgh’s Queen’s Hall, Manchester Academy 2, Cambridge Junction, and concluding on 5 September at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

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Planet Rock will host a presale beginning at 9am GMT on Wednesday 11 March, with general ticket sales opening at 9am on Friday 13 March.

Trower has remained remarkably prolific in recent years. His recent studio releases include Come and Find Me (2025), Joyful Sky (2023), No More Worlds To Conquer (2022) and Coming Closer To The Day (2019). The albums have reinforced his standing as one of the enduring figures of British blues rock.

His latest release, One Moment In Time: Live In The USA, captures performances recorded during his summer 2025 American tour. The album features material spanning Trower’s long career, including live versions of Too Rolling Stoned, Day of the Eagle and the classic Bridge of Sighs. Songs from his more recent catalogue also feature prominently, including tracks from No More Worlds To Conquer and Come and Find Me.

Speaking about performing live with his long standing trio, Trower highlights the freedom of the format.

“I prefer this format because I have more freedom,” he says. “In a three piece, everybody is trying to make up for the missing instrument. We’ve got Richard Watts on bass and vocals, a wonderful voice and great musician. Then there’s Chris Taggart on drums, another fantastic musician. I’m very fortunate to play with guys of this calibre. We’ve been working together now for about ten years.”

Trower first rose to prominence in 1967 when he joined Procol Harum, the band behind the hit A Whiter Shade of Pale. After recording five albums with the group, he left to pursue a solo career that soon established him as one of the defining guitar voices of the 1970s blues rock scene.

His 1974 album Bridge of Sighs became a landmark release and achieved gold sales in the United States. The record went on to influence generations of guitarists and helped cement Trower’s reputation as a major international artist.

Despite that legacy, Trower has continued to focus on new music rather than nostalgia. Over the past decade he has released a steady stream of studio work alongside projects such as the collaborative album United State of Mind with Maxi Priest.

The upcoming UK shows offer fans the chance to hear material from across Trower’s catalogue alongside his newer recordings.

UK tour dates

31 Aug – Sunderland, Fire Station

1 Sep – Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall

3 Sep – Manchester, Academy 2

4 Sep – Cambridge, Junction

5 Sep – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

His New Album One Moment In Time: Live In The USA is out now via Artone / Provogue. Order/Listen HERE