British blues rock guitarist and singer Joanne Shaw Taylor has released a new single, What Good Is My Love?, featuring Australian guitarist and singer Orianthi. The track is out now through Journeyman Records and brings together two well known modern blues rock players for a powerful collaboration.

Built around a slow, driving groove and expressive guitar lines, the song explores the uncertainty that comes when love is no longer returned. Taylor’s vocal delivery carries the emotional weight of the lyrics, while Orianthi’s guitar work adds a sharp, melodic edge that lifts the track into a full blues rock duet.

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Taylor says the song was written from a place many listeners will recognise.

“We’ve probably all been in the position at some point in life when the love we had and give isn’t returned,” she explains. “Whether it’s unrequited or simply fades. I wanted to write a song for those of us who have had to question, ‘What good is my love if it’s not enough?’”

Musically, the track builds gradually before opening into a series of guitar exchanges between Taylor and Orianthi. Their contrasting styles create a clear musical dialogue, blending blues rooted phrasing with strong melodic leads.

What Good Is My Love? also offers another preview of Taylor’s next studio album, which is expected later this year. The single follows Hell Or High Water, a blues gospel influenced track focused on perseverance and personal struggle.

The forthcoming record continues the creative direction established on Taylor’s previous album Black & Gold. The release received strong reviews across music media. Classic Rock Magazine awarded it 9 out of 10, while Powerplay Magazine praised its “pop appeal and smoothness”. Guitarist Magazine wrote that it reinforced Taylor’s place among today’s leading blues rock artists, and American Blues Scene described it as a deeply personal record that highlights her songwriting and musicianship.

The new single arrives as Taylor prepares to begin a spring 2026 headline tour of the United States. The run starts on March 18 in Skokie, Illinois, and includes shows across the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast and Florida. The tour concludes with a sold out appearance at the Sound Wave Beach Weekend festival in Miramar Beach.

Known for her strong stage presence and expressive guitar playing, Taylor’s live performances continue to draw audiences across both sides of the Atlantic.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour.



2026 Spring U.S. Tour



March 18 – Skokie, IL – North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

March 20 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

March 21 – Pittsford, NY – Beston Hall

March 22 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer

March 24 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel

March 25 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

March 27 – State College, PA – The State Theatre

March 28 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

March 29 – Oakmont, PA – The Oaks Theater

March 31 – Hobart, IN – The Hobart Art Theater

April 2 – Franklin, TN – The Franklin Theatre

April 3 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

April 4 – Cornelius, NC – Cain Center for the Arts

April 7 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

April 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

April 10 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 10-12 – Miramar Beach, FL – Sound Wave Beach Weekend +

+Sold Out



Europe Summer Dates



May 23 Peer, BE Deusterstraat 78

May 24 Schoppingen, DE Schoppingen Blues Festival

May 25 Raalte, NL Ribs & Blues Festival

May 27 Hanover, DE Pavillon

May 28 Nuremberg, DE Lowensaal

May 29 Eindhoven, NL Muziekgebouw Eindhoven