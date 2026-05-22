Rising blues star D.K. Harrell is heading back to the UK and Europe this summer as his Talkin’ Heavy world tour continues across the continent.

The Louisiana-born guitarist, singer and songwriter will play dates across Norway, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Italy and the UK between June 30 and July 24, including stops in London, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

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Harrell’s return follows a major breakthrough year that saw his Alligator Records debut Talkin’ Heavy win both Blues Album of the Year and Contemporary Blues Album of the Year at the 2026 Blues Music Awards.

At just 28 years old, Harrell has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in modern blues, blending sharp, stinging guitar work with soulful vocals and classic blues influences rooted in artists like B.B. King, Albert King and Freddie King.

Critics on both sides of the Atlantic have praised Harrell’s mix of traditional blues foundations and modern energy. Guitar World described him as “the blues hero you need in your life right now,” while Blues Matters previously called him “one of the vanguard of the new blues generation.”

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The upcoming run includes appearances at major festivals including Love Supreme Jazz Festival, Gent Jazz Festival, Bospop Festival and the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, alongside headline club dates including London’s legendary 100 Club.

Released in 2025 and produced by Christoffer “Kid” Andersen at Greaseland Studios, Talkin’ Heavy helped establish Harrell as one of the leading young voices currently carrying blues music forward. The album mixes classic blues guitar tones with modern songwriting and a strong soul influence throughout.

Speaking about his approach, Harrell says: “I am hell-bent on crossing the blues over to a new generation of fans.”

UK tour dates

July 5 – Love Supreme Jazz Festival, Lewes

July 8 – The 100 Club, London

July 16 – The Cluny, Newcastle

July 17 – Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival

July 18 – Òran Mór, Glasgow

Find out more and view all tour dates at:

https://www.dkharrell.com