Live Review: Beth Hart at the Glasshouse in Gateshead

Words and Photos by Adam Kennedy

Beth Hart is currently touring the UK in support of her latest and eleventh studio album, You Still Got Me, which was released at the end of 2024.

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On Wednesday evening, Hart returned to the North East as part of her five-date UK run. The show marked the US-based artist’s first show in the region since March 2023. Despite this, Beth Hart is no stranger to Hall One at the Glasshouse in Gateshead, having performed on this very same stage three times prior. With her last visit to the venue in 2020.

Following an opening performance from Wille and the Bandit’s acoustic duo, the stage was set for the arrival of the headliner. As the smell of incense filled the room, perhaps the most unlikely walk-on music played over the in-house PA: Cowboys From Hell by Pantera. But those who know Beth will appreciate that she likes to rock out with the best of them.

And she did just that by opening the set with her take on Led Zeppelin’s No Quarter. But just like her opening music, Beth likes to make a grand entrance, and as the band walked onstage, the versatile chanteuse entered the room from the back of the hall and navigated her way towards the stage whilst greeting fans en route. Beth continued her run of early set bangers courtesy of Big Bad Johnny Cash.

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But it was soon time for the artist to take to her pew behind the piano and delve into her vast repertoire of brooding ballads. Lit by a white spotlight, Beth delivered a solo, heartfelt airing of Take It Easy On Me. With the band back on stage, Beth upped the tempo with Baddest Blues and Bad Women Blues – perhaps a theme was occurring here.

Beth Hart is a truly gifted performer and can switch genres between songs on a sixpence. From the bluesy sounds of the previous numbers, Beth switched the pace with the foot-stomping, jazzy number Never Underestimate a Gal. Which, by her admission, is a vengeful song. Along with the sultry sounds of Drunk On Valentine.

But it’s not just Beth’s astounding voice and vast musical pallet which separates her from the rest, but also her soul bearing and personal storytelling. The artist did not hold back at any point in the evening, sharing tales of her life, her struggles and her family to accompany each song in the set.

If you’ve ever witnessed Beth Hart live, you will be aware of the fact that each show is a unique experience. She likes to change things up every night. But also, Hart loves to mix things up during the show, frequently switching out songs on the setlist depending on her read of the audience.

On this occasion, Beth took the opportunity to take requests from the fans. With such a huge discography, it may be a dangerous proposition and easy to get caught out. But Beth loved the interaction with the audience and welcomed their hollers. This led to a cinematic rendition of I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know. The artist poured her heart and soul into every single note of the song.

The audience continued to shout out requests, which resulted in a debate as to whether Beth performed Soulshine as planned or Falling In Love With You Everyday as requested by a patron. The majority of the audience sided with Soulshine, and an emotive airing of the Warren Haynes classic followed.

Hart’s rapport with the audience continued throughout the evening, and as such, she made the huge confines of Hall One at the Glasshouse feel intimate. The show was very interactive throughout. It’s so rare to see an artist of this magnitude allow the audience to so freely direct the shape of the show, putting Hart in a position where she was flying without a safety net. Particularly during a requested version of We’re Still Living in the City, where the artist challenged herself to perform it.

In this respect, the show was so raw, proving that Beth Hart is not only at the top of her game, but she is also truly fearless. And yet also so humble and full of gratitude.

Towards the end of the show, husband Scott steered Beth to stick to the setlist despite frequent requests from the audience. Hart closed the main set with Woman Down and blues/rock stomper Savior With A Razor.

The icing on top of the cake came by way of the encore. And the inclusion of a song which has become synonymous with Beth Hart since performing the track with Jeff Beck at the Kennedy Centre Awards. That being, I’d Rather Go Blind. The end result was a standing ovation from the Gateshead crowd.

When it comes to the great female vocalists of our time, Beth Hart is up there with the best of them. She is all heart or Hart, and has a lot of soul.

Beth Hart plays Oxford New Theatre on Thursday June 4th. Tickets available from – https://www.alttickets.com/beth-hart-tickets