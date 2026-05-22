Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar deliver front-row magic on A Beautiful Buzz

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar ignite every stage they touch, and A Beautiful Buzz captures that electricity at full throttle. Recorded at the height of their Love Is All Around tour, this 13-track live set does more than play songs. It lives them.

From the opening surge of Love Is All Around, gospel-infused call-and-response grooves pull listeners straight into the room, wrapping you in the warmth and immediacy of a crowd alive with music.

ADVERTISING

Martin’s vocals are a force of nature, moving seamlessly from wounded soul to triumphant, soaring highs. Tracks such as Don’t Have to Be and You’re the Love ride on a rhythm section that is tight, punchy and effortlessly locked in, while the horns blaze with retro swagger that still feels urgent.

Standout moments include The Shape I’m In, featuring Steve Marriner, which fuses blues-rock grit with brass-fuelled fire, while the simmering My Crown stretches into nearly six minutes of vocal power, phrasing and total command.

Covers such as Them Changes and Loving Cup nod to classic rock roots but are filtered through Delta Sugar’s soulful, gritty style, making them feel fresh again.

ADVERTISING

Beyond the songs, it is the atmosphere that lifts this album higher. Audience cheers, onstage banter, and the natural push and pull of a live revue give every note real presence.

This is more than a live recording. It is an invitation. For anyone seeking modern roots music at its most exciting, this is a front-row experience bottled with warmth, fire and unmistakable soul.

Reviewed by Colin Campbell