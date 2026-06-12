Samantha Fish has released her first official live album, Paper Doll Live, capturing the raw energy and intensity that have made her one of the most acclaimed performers in modern blues and roots music.

Available now on vinyl, CD and digital formats, the album was recorded at Knoxville’s historic Bijou Theatre and documents a band performing at full throttle in front of a packed audience. Alongside the album release, Fish has also shared Rusty Razor (Live), accompanied by a new live performance video.

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For fans who have experienced Samantha Fish on stage, Paper Doll Live offers a chance to relive that electricity. For everyone else, it provides a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic live acts currently working in blues music.

Recorded with Nashville gospel legends The McCrary Sisters adding powerful vocal harmonies, the album captures the emotional range and musical firepower that have become trademarks of Fish’s live shows.

The release follows years of critical acclaim for her performances, with reviewers consistently highlighting her combination of fearless guitar playing, powerful vocals and commanding stage presence.

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“There’s a fire that comes across in live performance that doesn’t always translate in studio albums,” says Fish. “The stage lays all of that bare.”

That spirit runs throughout Paper Doll Live. From soaring vocals and extended guitar workouts to quieter moments of vulnerability, the album showcases an artist completely at home in front of an audience.

The newly released Rusty Razor (Live) highlights that approach perfectly, delivering the grit, tension and release that have become central to Fish’s live sound.

Over the past decade, Fish has established herself as one of the leading figures in contemporary blues and roots music. The Kansas City native has earned multiple Blues Music Awards, two Grammy nominations and a global fanbase built largely through relentless touring and unforgettable live performances.

Albums including Kill or Be Kind, Faster, Death Wish Blues and Paper Doll have all helped expand her audience, but it is on stage where many fans believe Fish is at her very best.

With Paper Doll Live, she finally brings that experience to record.

Read our interview with Samantha Fish in the June issue of Blues Matters here.

Find out more, order the album and watch the live videos at:

https://www.samanthafish.com

TOUR DATES

TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM – SAMANTHAFISH.COM



6.19 Grolloo, Netherlands – Holland Intl Blues Festival

6.20 Dortmund, Germany – Musiktheater Piano

6.21 Chiari, Italy – Istituto Salesiaino “San Bernadino”

6.23 Loceri, Italy – Parco Urbano

6.25 Rubigen, Switzerland – Muhle Hunziken

6.27 Vienne, France – Jazz a Vienne

6.28 Erlangen, Germany – E-Werk Kino

6.30 Mannheim, Germany – 7er-Club

7.01 Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos-Saal

7.02 Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik

7.04 Helsinki – Puisto Blues

7.23 Rochester, New York – Martin Luther Jr Memorial Park at Manhattan Sqaure

8.14 Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

9.11 New Braunfels, TX – Brauntex Performing Arts Theater

9.12 Dalas, TX – The Kessler Theater

9.13 Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

9.16 Colorado Springs, CO – Phil Long Music Hall

9.18 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

9.20 Telluride, CO – Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

9.23 Monterey, CA – Golden State Theater

9.24 Napa, CA – Uptown Theater Napa

9.25 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theaer

9.26 Grass Valley, CA – The Center For the Arts

9.27 Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theater

9.29 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10.3 Everett, WA – Kings Hall Everett

10.4 Sandpoint, ID – Panida Theater Inc

10.31 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go***



***with Jesse Dayton and Indio Downey