The Edinburgh Blues Club has announced two notable shows at the Voodoo Rooms over the coming weeks, bringing together an American blues veteran and one of Scotland’s rising blues rock bands.

The first event takes place Thursday 19 March, when award winning American harmonica player Mark Hummel performs with support from Al Hughes. The show begins at 7.15pm.

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Hummel has built a reputation as one of the most respected harmonica players in contemporary blues. Raised in Los Angeles, he discovered the blues as a teenager and quickly became immersed in the West Coast scene.

Over a career spanning more than four decades he has led his long running band The Blues Survivors and performed with leading figures of the genre including Charlie Musselwhite, James Cotton, Lowell Fulson and Snooky Pryor.

Known for combining technical skill with deep knowledge of traditional Chicago blues, Hummel’s performances remain rooted in the classic sound while still carrying the energy of modern blues.

For Scottish blues fans, this Edinburgh appearance offers a rare chance to see the harmonica player in an intimate club setting.

Images by Ian Potter

The club’s next event follows on Easter Sunday, 5 April, when the Greig Taylor Band take to the Voodoo Rooms stage at 7pm, joined by support act Jed Potts.

The evening will also serve as the live launch for the band’s new album Take a Left, which is scheduled for worldwide release on 12 April 2026.

The record features a strong lineup of musicians including guitarist Brian McFie, known for his work with Marianne Faithfull, Big Dish and the Countess of Fife. The album blends blues rock with elements of gospel and Americana while exploring themes of life changing decisions and personal crossroads.

“Take a Left is about those turning point choices, the ones that define who you become,” says Taylor. “It’s the most personal record I’ve ever made, but it’s also the most fun we’ve had in the studio. The band is on fire.”

Early highlights from the album include the driving opener Ain’t Got You, the gospel influenced None of Us Are Free, and the powerful Fast Women & Slow Horses.

The Greig Taylor Band has developed a growing reputation for energetic live shows and emotionally charged performances. Classic Rock Magazine previously described Taylor as a guitarist who “has the blues under his fingernails”.

Together with Jed Potts opening the evening, the Easter Sunday event promises to be a strong night of modern blues and blues rock in one of Edinburgh’s most established live venues.

Tickets for both shows are available through the links below.

Mark Hummel Band tickets

https://www.universe.com/events/mark-hummell-band-tickets-82H76M?ref=universe-discover

Greig Taylor Band tickets

https://www.universe.com/events/the-greig-taylor-band-jed-potts-tickets-68ZV0B?ref=universe-discover