LAURA CHAVEZ – MY VOICE: album review

Laura Chavez wastes no time declaring her purpose on My Voice, a ten-track instrumental statement that lets the guitar do all the talking. With no vocals to lean on, Chavez leans into tone, phrasing, and feel, crafting a record that’s as personal as it is assured. This is blues storytelling in its purest form, strings, touch, and intention.

She kicks the door open with a bold reworking of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Born On The Bayou, injecting new muscle into a song that’s lived a long life in the American songbook. A gritty organ and a locked-in rhythm section push the groove forward while Chavez digs in hard, delivering a fiery take that feels less like a cover and more like a reclamation. Mind Your Step, swings with easy confidence, revealing Chavez’s command of groove and dynamics, while Mamba Negra plays out like a lost 1960s crime-film theme dark, simmering, and deliberate, building towards an expansive solo that speaks volumes without ever shouting.

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El Cascabel carries a sun-baked edge, its rhythms evoking the heat and dust of northern Mexico. Then, So Long Baby, Goodbye flips the script with a cool, reverb-soaked surf feel straight out of the California coast. Chavez draws deeply from Texas grit and Chicago muscle, seasoning the mix with soul and R&B along the way. Tracks like Wanderer, Shot-Zee, and the ethereal La Llorona underline just how wide her musical vocabulary runs, each track adding another shade to an already rich palette.

This is an instrumental album that understands restraint as well as fire. Chavez knows when to dig in and when to pull back, keeping every track lean, focused, and purposeful. In a genre where excess can sometimes creep in, this is a disciplined, confident release that holds your attention from the first note to the last and leaves you wanting to spin it again.

COLIN CAMPBELL