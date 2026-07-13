Danielle Nicole will return to the UK in February 2027 for a five-date tour in support of her new album Fireflies.

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Tickets are on sale now through The Gig Cartel, with shows confirmed for London, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Newcastle.

The tour follows the release of Fireflies, due out on August 28 via 40 Below Records. The album features recent singles Gaslight and Tug of War, the latter described by Nicole as a song for anyone refusing to accept the terms of a one-way relationship.

“I wrote Tug of War for anyone finding themself no longer willing to accept the terms of a one-way relationship,” she says.

Long recognised for her commanding voice, bass playing and emotionally direct songwriting, Danielle Nicole has built a career rooted in blues, soul, R&B and roots music. Her journey began in Kansas City, where seeing Etta James live as a teenager helped shape her path as a performer.

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“We had a great blues festival in Kansas City,” Nicole recalls. “I was able to see Etta James perform. She was fearless.”

That spirit runs through Fireflies, an album shaped by grief, resilience and the search for strength after loss. Produced by Tony Braunagel and recorded live to analogue tape in Kansas City, the record was created during a difficult period following the death of Nicole’s brother Kris, her lifelong friend, bandmate and musical collaborator.

Nicole says the writing process forced her through emotional blocks.

“Every album is an era of your life, where you write about whatever you’re going through,” she explains. “When my brother passed away, I was still writing a lot, but my grief kept me from completing some of these songs.”

The album moves through heartbreak, empowerment and reflection, with songs such as Soulside, Gaslight, Tug of War and Take Me Back offering different sides of Nicole’s sound. Take Me Back also features Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars.

Across a career spanning nearly 25 years, Danielle Nicole has earned a Grammy nomination, 10 Blues Music Awards and international recognition as both a songwriter and performer. With Fireflies, she steps further into classic soul and R&B territory while staying grounded in the blues that first shaped her music.

UK audiences will get the chance to hear the new material live in February.

Danielle Nicole Fireflies UK tour dates

17 February 2027 – London, The 100 Club

18 February 2027 – Manchester, Academy 3

19 February 2027 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

20 February 2027 – Leeds, Brudenell

21 February 2027 – Newcastle, The Cluny

For tickets, album pre-orders and more information, visit:

https://daniellenicolemusic.com

Tickets are also available through:

https://www.thegigcartel.com