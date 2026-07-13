Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – Watching The Tide – Review

Watching The Tide was completed before the sad passing of Steve Cropper in December 2025. Released posthumously, it serves as a reminder that even at the age of 84, Cropper still possessed the spark, creativity and musical authority that made him one of the most influential figures in modern music.

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Cropper’s professional career began in the early 1960s as a member of the Stax Records house band, which would evolve into the legendary Booker T. & The MG’s. Alongside his work as a guitarist, he also co-wrote and produced Otis Redding’s timeless classic (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay, securing his place in music history.

This release brings together an impressive cast of guest guitarists including Eric Clapton, Brian May, Billy Gibbons and Ronnie Wood. One of the standout tracks is Until Now, featuring Ronnie Wood’s expressive slide guitar alongside Cropper’s trademark understated style. The combination creates a powerful blues-rock performance that ranks among the album’s highlights.

The record leans heavily into blues-rock while retaining touches of soul throughout. This blend is particularly evident on My Angels Are Calling, where Brian May delivers a sensitive vocal performance while Billy Gibbons adds thunderous guitar work. The song’s lyrical themes even include a subtle nod to Dock of the Bay, providing a touching link to Cropper’s remarkable legacy.

Roger C. Reale and Jon Tiven both make significant contributions as songwriters and vocalists, but there is never any doubt about who remains at the heart of the project. Cropper’s presence is felt throughout, both as a guitarist and as the guiding force behind the music.

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There is also room for nostalgia. Tandoori Chicken, which opens and closes the album, recalls the classic Booker T. & The MG’s sound with its instrumental groove and vintage feel, acting as a tribute to the musical foundations that shaped Cropper’s career.

Packed with quality songs, superb musicianship and memorable guest appearances, Watching The Tide is a fitting celebration of one of music’s true greats.

— Adrian Blacklee