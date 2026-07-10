Swing Wespelaar Returns for its 38th Edition with a Free, Three-Day Feast of Blues

Yes, we said FREE! Some festivals charge a premium for the privilege of standing in a field. Swing Wespelaar has spent 38 years proving you do not need to. Belgium’s best-kept blues secret returns to the village of Wespelaar on 21, 22 and 23 August 2026 – free admission, serious artists, and a programme that runs from early afternoon to past midnight across all three days.

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The festival takes place in the heart of Wespelaar, next to the village church at Grote Baan 42, roughly 25 kilometres north-east of Brussels. It has been held in or around this spot for nearly four decades, and the setting still feels genuinely communal rather than corporate. That combination – international-calibre bookings at zero cost to the audience – is what has kept it on the European blues calendar year after year.

The Line-Up

The 2026 headliners cover a serious span of the blues and roots spectrum, and the full three-day programme gives room to artists at very different stages of their careers.

Friday 21 August opens the weekend with local act Tom Eylenbosch & The Brittle Bone Band (19:00), before Zac Harmon takes the stage at 20:45. The Mississippi-born singer and guitarist has been a respected figure on the international blues circuit for years, with a soulful, groove-driven approach that suits a festival opener well. Mike Zito closes Friday from 22:45 – a Texas-via-St. Louis road veteran whose recent run of records has been among the stronger output on the Ruf label roster.

Saturday 22 August is the festival’s longest day, running from early afternoon into the small hours. The See See Riders open at 13:30, followed by Gloria and the Doctors, Eddy Smith & The 507, and Leilani Kilgore across the afternoon. The evening escalates considerably: The Cinelli Brothers (19:30) bring their Italian take on Chicago blues and roots rock, before Janiva Magness (21:15) – a twice Grammy-nominated vocalist with a catalogue built on hard-won soul and blues – takes the penultimate slot. Eric Sardinas closes at 23:00, a guitarist whose slide work and high-voltage live reputation make him a logical choice to take a festival into the early hours.

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Sunday 23 August introduces several names making their Belgian debut, continuing a tradition the festival has long championed. Nienke Dingemans Band, Guto Konrad, Skyler Saufley, and TEE carry the afternoon before Kat Riggins & Blues Revival (20:15) brings the kind of deep-rooted, gospel-inflected blues singing that demands attention. The Temperance Movement close the weekend from 22:00 – the Scottish rock band’s blues and soul foundations make them an interesting closer, and their live shows have consistently exceeded expectations.

What Makes It Worth the Trip

At 38 editions, Swing Wespelaar has long since earned its place on the calendar – not by scaling up but by staying true to a straightforward idea: put on good music, keep the doors open, and trust the audience. The 2026 programme reflects that. Alongside established international names, it gives room to emerging artists and Belgian acts, maintaining the mix of discovery and quality that has defined the festival since the beginning.

There is no ticket to buy. There is a village church, a stage, and three days of blues.

Full programme and information: swingwespelaar.be