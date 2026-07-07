Ian Siegal – ‘Barry’s Blues Barn’ 20/6/2026

A unique event, a unique venue, a consummate performer.

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Nestled in a quiet corner of Essex lies ‘Barry’s Blues Barn’. A handcrafted little one story, one little room in Barry Hopwoods garden. I was invited to Barry’s inaugural event here all those years ago and was invited again, last night, in what might be his last season of evening events.

Always special. Last night was top of the bill. Entertainment personified. Ian, Seigal one man, one voice, one guitar, but a whole lotta stories, emotions and all put to music. I’ve not had the privilege to catch messer Siegal till last night but have heard a lot about him. Last night was perfect, intimate, intense at times. A true entertainer.

On the day before the longest day of the year, the late, lingering daylight was bright, bluesy and bore the brunt of those lucky enough to be there; as was the music. At times it felt like a musical history lesson given the age of some of the pieces Ian played.

Highlights? Many. For these ears, the Taj Mahal inspired pieces and a beautiful unexpected, soulful version of ‘Take It To The Limit’. Ian has been on Barry’s bucket list for some time. You could see the joy in his face, and hear it in his conversation. Twas an honour, all round. With Ian’s feet treading the boards of his barn, hopefully the joy and privilege travelled upwards, both personally and in kudos, in status and standing.

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Like I say, unique, a privilege, to all there, Ian included. I’ve said many times recently “bow out at the top” if this is truly the Barns last season then . . . a legacy was sown last night. Hats off to Barry and Ian in equal amounts.

Trev Turley Enlightenment The BLOG [Devoid of AI]