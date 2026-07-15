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Albert Castiglia – Grits & Glory – Review

Grits & Glory is Albert Castiglia’s fourth album for Gulf Coast Records and the fifteenth release of his career. It also arrives with an impressive footnote, having been recorded at London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios, specifically Studio Three, where Pink Floyd recorded Wish You Were Here.

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While the location is noteworthy, it is the music that takes centre stage. Grits & Glory is packed with emotion, conviction and songs that leave a lasting impression. Backed by Cliff Moore and Ray Hangen, Castiglia delivers a collection that feels both personal and relevant.

The album opens with In My America, making it immediately clear that Castiglia has something to say. Expressing himself through blues and blues-rock, he tackles modern themes while remaining rooted in the storytelling traditions that have always defined the genre.

One of the album’s greatest strengths is its raw honesty. Blues has always been a vehicle for tales of hardship, struggle and perseverance, and Castiglia successfully brings those themes into a contemporary setting. Slumlord Billionaire is a prime example, exploring greed, division and social imbalance. Rather than making a political statement, the song feels like the observations of a songwriter expressing his conscience through the blues.

Elsewhere, When The Coin Came Calling injects a funky groove into proceedings, giving the musicians room to stretch out and lock into a powerful collective performance. The chemistry between the players is evident throughout the record, adding energy and authenticity to every track.

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The album closes with Yer Blues, originally recorded by The Beatles. Choosing to reinterpret such an iconic song, particularly after recording at Abbey Road, is a bold move. Castiglia rises to the challenge, delivering a performance that honours the original while making the song his own.

Grits & Glory is a passionate, powerful album that combines strong songwriting, emotional depth and excellent musicianship. It is another impressive addition to Albert Castiglia’s catalogue.

— Stephen Harrison

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