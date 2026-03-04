WATCH: Jonathon “Boogie” Long on Courage in the Chaos, songwriting and the blues road

Jonathon “Boogie” Long joins Blues Matters from Hammond, Louisiana, to talk about his musical roots, his new album Courage in the Chaos, and the mindset that keeps him moving forward.

In the interview, Long looks back on growing up in a gospel household, getting early gigs through local artist Dixie Rose, and finding his feet at blues jams alongside Louisiana names including Kenny Neal, Little Ray Neal and Larry Garner. He also speaks about heroes and influences, from BB King to the late Michael Burks, whose song “Empty Promises” Long has carried in his live set for years and now records on the new album.

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Courage in the Chaos brings together blues rock, more traditional leanings, and slower songs built around strong hooks and stories. Long says the record came together after producer Jim Odom approached him, with sessions in Mandeville and New Orleans and an all-Louisiana cast of musicians.