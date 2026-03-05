Christopher Wyze & The Tellers turn heartbreak into humour on new single ‘Her Name In My Song’

Christopher Wyze & The Tellers have released their new single “Her Name In My Song”, a Valentine’s Day track that flips the usual love song formula.

What begins as a seemingly heartfelt tribute gradually reveals itself to be something very different. The song slowly builds toward the realisation that the relationship is over, ending with a sharp twist when the narrator makes it clear that her name will never make it into his song after all.

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Frontman Christopher Wyze describes it as a break-up song with a sense of humour.

“‘Her Name In My Song’ is not your typical love song,” he explains. “It’s actually a break-up song. For a lot of folks, Valentine’s Day brings up memories of a painful breakup. If that’s you, give it a listen. I’m willing to bet you’ll feel a lot better when you hear what the guy in this song did to get back at his ex.”

The track continues the momentum built during a strong year for the band. In 2025, Christopher Wyze & The Tellers became the only artist to place two albums in the Top 100 of the Roots Music Report’s annual Top Blues Albums chart.

Their live release Live In Clarksdale reached number 28 on the Top Blues Albums chart and number 17 on the Top Contemporary Blues Albums chart. Their debut album Stuck In The Mud also placed on the chart, landing at number 93 on the Top Blues Albums list and number 46 on the Contemporary Blues Albums chart.

Individual tracks from the band also found success on the Top Blues Songs chart, including “Back To Clarksdale,” “Three Hours From Memphis,” and “Stuck In The Mud (Live).”

The group also received industry recognition in 2025, winning the Best New Artist Debut Album award at the Blues Blast Music Awards for Stuck In The Mud. The annual awards are presented by Blues Blast Magazine and recognise achievements across the blues world.

Blending traditional blues grit with Americana storytelling, Christopher Wyze & The Tellers continue to build a following with songs rooted in personal experience and sharp lyrical twists.

For more information, visit christopherwyzeandthetellers.com.