Laurence Jones’ 2026 tour selling fast as multiple dates sell out

British blues-rock guitarist and singer Laurence Jones is seeing strong demand for his On My Own Tour 2026, with several shows already sold out and others close to capacity.

The tour, which features special guest Amy Eftekhari, runs throughout the UK and Europe in 2026 and showcases Jones performing in a more stripped-back setting. Tickets have been moving quickly since the dates were announced, with Ripley Town Hall (April 18), Market Rasen – The Hope Tavern (May 17), and both Leamington Spa Temperance shows (May 22 and May 23) already sold out.

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The run highlights the continued momentum behind Jones, who has built a reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting blues-rock guitarists. His energetic live performances and expressive playing have earned praise from across the blues world, including a well-known endorsement from Buddy Guy, who once described him as “like a young Eric Clapton.”

With the first wave of sold-out shows already confirmed, fans are being encouraged to secure tickets early for the remaining dates before availability disappears.

The On My Own Tour 2026 continues across the UK and Europe throughout the year, including appearances at major festivals such as Cambridge Rock Festival, Gloucester Blues Festival and Plumpton Revival Festival, alongside headline theatre and club shows.

As momentum builds and venues begin to reach capacity, the tour is shaping up to be one of Jones’ most successful runs yet.

Tickets and further information are available at:

www.laurencejonesmusic.com

2026 tour dates

March

27 – Aldershot, West End Centre

April

10 – Dudley, The Lamp Tavern

11 – Sheffield, The Greystones

14 – Coulsdon, TNMC

18 – Ripley Town Hall – Sold Out

23 – Derby, The Flowerpot

26 – Colchester Arts Centre

May

17 – Market Rasen, The Hope Tavern – Sold Out

22 – Leamington Spa Temperance – Sold Out

23 – Leamington Spa Temperance – Sold Out

29 – Winchester, The Arc

31 – Cardiff, Acapela

June

20 – New Milton, Forest Arts Centre

July

25 – Diseworth Blues Club

31 – Cambridge Rock Festival

August

2 – Gloucester Blues Festival

8 – Plumpton Revival Festival

September

23 – Arnhem, Luxor Live (NL)

24 – Haarlem, Patronaat (NL)

25 – Zwolle, Hedon (NL)

October

9 – Beverley, East Riding Theatre

18 – Worthing, The Factory

25 – Hartlepool, Hallelujah Festival

30 – Milton Keynes, The Stables

November

1 – Leicester, International Centre

8 – Bromley Blues Club

20 – St Helens, The Citadel

December

5 – Leamington Spa Temperance

12 – Selby Town Hall