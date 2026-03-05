Laurence Jones’ 2026 tour selling fast as multiple dates sell out

British blues-rock guitarist and singer Laurence Jones is seeing strong demand for his On My Own Tour 2026, with several shows already sold out and others close to capacity.
The tour, which features special guest Amy Eftekhari, runs throughout the UK and Europe in 2026 and showcases Jones performing in a more stripped-back setting. Tickets have been moving quickly since the dates were announced, with Ripley Town Hall (April 18), Market Rasen – The Hope Tavern (May 17), and both Leamington Spa Temperance shows (May 22 and May 23) already sold out.
The run highlights the continued momentum behind Jones, who has built a reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting blues-rock guitarists. His energetic live performances and expressive playing have earned praise from across the blues world, including a well-known endorsement from Buddy Guy, who once described him as “like a young Eric Clapton.”
With the first wave of sold-out shows already confirmed, fans are being encouraged to secure tickets early for the remaining dates before availability disappears.
The On My Own Tour 2026 continues across the UK and Europe throughout the year, including appearances at major festivals such as Cambridge Rock Festival, Gloucester Blues Festival and Plumpton Revival Festival, alongside headline theatre and club shows.
As momentum builds and venues begin to reach capacity, the tour is shaping up to be one of Jones’ most successful runs yet.
Tickets and further information are available at:
www.laurencejonesmusic.com
2026 tour dates
March
27 – Aldershot, West End Centre
April
10 – Dudley, The Lamp Tavern
11 – Sheffield, The Greystones
14 – Coulsdon, TNMC
18 – Ripley Town Hall – Sold Out
23 – Derby, The Flowerpot
26 – Colchester Arts Centre
May
17 – Market Rasen, The Hope Tavern – Sold Out
22 – Leamington Spa Temperance – Sold Out
23 – Leamington Spa Temperance – Sold Out
29 – Winchester, The Arc
31 – Cardiff, Acapela
June
20 – New Milton, Forest Arts Centre
July
25 – Diseworth Blues Club
31 – Cambridge Rock Festival
August
2 – Gloucester Blues Festival
8 – Plumpton Revival Festival
September
23 – Arnhem, Luxor Live (NL)
24 – Haarlem, Patronaat (NL)
25 – Zwolle, Hedon (NL)
October
9 – Beverley, East Riding Theatre
18 – Worthing, The Factory
25 – Hartlepool, Hallelujah Festival
30 – Milton Keynes, The Stables
November
1 – Leicester, International Centre
8 – Bromley Blues Club
20 – St Helens, The Citadel
December
5 – Leamington Spa Temperance
12 – Selby Town Hall