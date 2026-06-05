Warren Haynes has released a live orchestral version of the Grateful Dead favourite Shakedown Street, offering another preview of his forthcoming symphonic album Dreams & Songs.

The track follows the recent release of Banks of the Deep End (Live) and gives fans a further glimpse into a project that revisits music from across Haynes’ remarkable career through the lens of a full orchestra.

ADVERTISING

Recorded in 2019 at Asheville’s Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Dreams & Songs captures the debut performance of Haynes’ symphonic concept alongside the 64-piece Asheville Symphony Orchestra. Joining him on stage were bassist Oteil Burbridge, keyboard player John Medeski, drummer Jeff Sipe, saxophonist Greg Osby and backing vocalists Edwin McCain and Jasmine Muhammad.

For Haynes, Shakedown Street has a special place in his musical journey.

“It’s a very danceable song. A lot of people just focus on the groove and get lost in the rhythmic quality of it. The orchestra forces you to pay attention to it in a different way.”

He added that the arrangement grew out of his earlier involvement with the Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration project, which first introduced him to working with orchestras.

ADVERTISING

The forthcoming album draws material from every stage of Haynes’ career, including songs associated with Gov’t Mule, The Allman Brothers Band, The Dead and his solo catalogue. The newly revealed track listing includes favourites such as Banks of the Deep End, Thorazine Shuffle, Terrapin Station, Black Peter, Shakedown Street and a symphonic interpretation of Whipping Post.

The release also sets the stage for future performances of the project. Haynes will bring the Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience to Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 11 and 12, 2027, accompanied by the Nashville Symphony.

Before then, Haynes remains busy with Gov’t Mule, who continue touring throughout 2026, including a co-headline run with Joe Bonamassa and a later tour with Ziggy Marley.

Dreams & Songs track listing

Dreams and Songs (Part One) Dreams Banks of the Deep End Spots of Time Broken Promised Land Thorazine Shuffle Makes No Difference Terrapin Station Raven Black Night Just Another Rider Black Peter Instrumental Illness One Shakedown Street Whipping Post Dreams and Songs (Reprise)

For more information about Warren Haynes, upcoming tour dates and future Dreams & Songs release details, visit:

https://www.warrenhaynes.net