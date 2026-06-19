Van Morrison has unveiled a new way for fans to experience his live performances, launching the Concert Vault as part of a redesigned official website.

Available now through his website, the Concert Vault gives fans access to full concert performances drawn from Morrison’s extensive archive, with additional shows expected to be released throughout the year.

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The first performance available is a concert recorded at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast, offering viewers a front-row seat to a hometown show from one of music’s most enduring and influential artists.

The launch coincides with the release of a limited-edition vinyl edition of Somebody Tried To Sell Me A Bridge, Morrison’s 48th studio album.

Released earlier this year, the album has received strong reviews and marks another chapter in a recording career that now spans more than six decades. The new vinyl edition gives collectors another opportunity to add the album to their shelves following strong demand for previous special editions.

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The Concert Vault is a notable move from Morrison, placing exclusive live content directly on his own platform rather than through a third-party streaming service. The archive is expected to grow over time, with performances being added to coincide with significant dates and releases.

The launch arrives as Morrison continues an active touring schedule throughout 2026, with appearances across Europe and the UK, including dates at Grolloo Blues Festival, Montreux Jazz Festival and a series of London shows in September.

For many fans, the chance to revisit historic performances may prove just as exciting as the live dates themselves. With a catalogue stretching from the 1960s to the present day, the Concert Vault promises a deeper look into the live legacy of one of music’s most distinctive voices.

To access the Concert Vault, purchase the limited-edition vinyl and find out more, visit: https://www.vanmorrison.com