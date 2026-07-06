Canadian roots rock favourites The Commoners are heading back to the UK this November for a 12-date headline tour, bringing special guest Spencer Mackenzie along for what promises to be another high-energy run of shows.

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The announcement arrives alongside news of a brand-new single, Runnin’ Blind, which will be released on July 24 and serves as the second preview of the band’s upcoming third studio album, due in 2027.

Over the past few years, The Commoners have built a loyal following on this side of the Atlantic thanks to a relentless touring schedule and a sound that blends Southern rock swagger, blues grit and classic rock hooks. Their return tour will take in dates across England and Scotland, including stops in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle and an appearance at Winterstorm Festival in Troon.

Lead singer Chris Medhurst says the band are eager to reconnect with UK audiences.

“We can’t wait to get back to the UK. British audiences are the best in the world. We always love playing live to our UK fans.”

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The new single captures the unpredictable reality of life on the road. Bassist Ben Spiller describes Runnin’ Blind as a reflection on years spent touring, embracing the chaos, misadventures and split-second decisions that come with chasing a career in music.

Musically, the track leans heavily into the band’s trademark blend of swaggering riffs, driving rhythms and classic rock attitude. Guitarist Ross Hayes Citrullo says the band recorded the song live in the studio to capture the urgency and energy at the heart of the track.

“It’s a track built to strip gears and rattle some speakers,” he says.

With a new album on the horizon and another major UK tour ahead, The Commoners continue to establish themselves as one of the most exciting roots rock bands to emerge from Canada in recent years.

Tickets go on general sale from July 3 via: https://www.commoners.ca