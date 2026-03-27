Robert Jon and The Wreck release new single Run Back To Me ahead of UK tour

Southern California roots rock band Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a new single, Run Back To Me, arriving on 27 March ahead of their upcoming UK and European tour this spring.

The track is a self produced release from the band and offers a more reflective side to their sound, built around a strong emotional core and a focus on connection during time spent away from home.

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Run Back To Me began with songwriter Desirae Megan, who found inspiration while reflecting on the realities of life on the road. After seeing a photo of frontman Robert Jon Burrison with his family, the idea for the song quickly took shape.

The concept was developed further during a road trip to Phoenix, where Megan and keyboardist Jake Abernathie began writing together. What started as a simple idea evolved into a full ballad centred on distance, relationships and the challenge of staying connected while touring.

The finished track blends the band’s Southern rock roots with a softer, more melodic approach, placing the focus on Burrison’s vocal delivery and the emotional weight of the lyrics.

Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have built a strong international following through consistent touring and a tight live performance style. The current lineup features Burrison on vocals and guitar, Henry James on lead guitar, Andrew Espantman on drums, Warren Murrel on bass and Abernathie on keyboards.

The new single arrives as the band prepare to return to the UK and Europe in April and May 2026, following their recent US tour. The run will support their latest album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes.

With Run Back To Me, the band offer a more personal track while continuing to build momentum ahead of their return to European stages.