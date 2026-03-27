Joe Bonamassa honours Rory Gallagher with live album recorded in Cork

Joe Bonamassa has announced a new live album and film, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, recorded during a series of sold out shows in Cork, Ireland, the hometown of late blues guitarist Rory Gallagher.

The release is set for 19 June 2026 via Bonamassa’s own J&R Adventures, with pre orders available now.

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The project captures a deeply personal tribute to Gallagher, whose music has been part of Bonamassa’s life since childhood. Rather than reinterpret the material, Bonamassa approached the performances with a clear sense of respect for the original recordings and their legacy.

“I never had the honour to meet him, but his music and musicianship loom large in my life,” Bonamassa says. “From the first time I heard Irish Tour ’74, I was captivated by the intensity and the ferocity of his approach to electric blues.”

That connection began early. Bonamassa recalls hearing Gallagher’s sound as a child, encouraged by his father to explore the guitarist’s work and learn from it.

The idea for the project came directly from Gallagher’s family, who invited Bonamassa to perform a tribute in Cork. What started as a single show quickly expanded into a three night run after tickets sold out, reflecting the strong connection between the city and its most celebrated musical figure.

Returning the following year, the performances carried even greater weight.

“This was Rory’s town, and Rory’s people. We weren’t going to let them down,” Bonamassa says. “The crowds were rowdy, raucous, and Cork did their favourite son proud.”

The album features 14 tracks drawn from across Gallagher’s catalogue, including Walk On Hot Coals, Bullfrog Blues, Tattoo’d Lady, Bad Penny, Calling Card and Cradle Rock. The emotional centre of the record comes with A Million Miles Away, which will serve as the focus track on release.

Several moments from the shows carry added significance. During the performances, Bonamassa played As The Crow Flies on Gallagher’s own 1930 National Triolian resonator guitar, loaned by the Cork Public Museum, creating a direct link to the instrument and sound that defined Gallagher’s career.

Alongside the live album, the release will include a full concert film, with additional footage exploring Gallagher’s influence. Bonus material features interviews with artists including Brian May and Slash, alongside documentary segments that expand on the connection between the music, the city of Cork and Gallagher’s legacy.

For Bonamassa, the project stands as a personal tribute rather than a reinterpretation.

“What you hear on these recordings is our best effort to pay tribute to Rory Gallagher,” he says. “His music is part of me, and I’m grateful we could contribute in some small way to his legacy.”

Pre-Order the album from UK & Europe HERE

Pre-Order the album from North America HERE