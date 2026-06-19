Nashville blues-rock outfit Parker Barrow have released Nothin’ Left To Save, the latest single from their forthcoming sophomore album Hold The Mash, which arrives on July 17.

The track offers another glimpse into an album that continues to build on the band’s blend of Southern rock swagger, blues grit and modern rock energy.

ADVERTISING

According to drummer and co-founder Dylan Turner, Nothin’ Left To Save was one of the final pieces of the album to fall into place.

“It was the last song written for the record,” says Turner. “The up-tempo rock and roll nature of the song was just what we needed to round out the record and make it feel complete.”

Driven by a punchy groove, fiery guitar work and the commanding vocals of Megan Kane, the track captures the band’s ability to balance classic influences with a contemporary edge.

Guitarist Alex Bender explains that the song grew from a simple riff idea before evolving into one of the album’s most energetic moments.

ADVERTISING

“I wanted the guitar to punctuate the vocal lines alongside the drums,” says Bender. “The bridge before the solo was inspired by some of Hendrix’s guitar parts, and we added some interesting stereo effects at the end to give listeners something extra when listening on headphones.”

For singer Megan Kane, the song pushed her into unfamiliar territory in the studio.

“This song taught me a lot about my voice,” she says. “How to trust it, stretch it and use it in ways I never would have naturally gravitated toward. It reminded me that growth rarely happens in comfortable places.”

The new single joins previously released tracks Make It, Novocaine, The Healer, Glass Eyes Cryin’ and Blinded as anticipation builds for the album’s release.

Led by husband-and-wife duo Megan Kane and Dylan Turner, Parker Barrow have steadily built a reputation for powerful live performances and a sound that draws inspiration from classic Southern rock, blues and soul while forging its own identity.

Since the release of their debut album Jukebox Gypsies in 2023, the band has attracted growing attention on both sides of the Atlantic, with the single Back To Birmingham surpassing 1.2 million YouTube views.

Hold The Mash will also feature three new songs, including Nothin’ Left To Save, Ruby’s Reckoning and a reworking of The Black Crowes’ My Morning Song.

The band will spend much of 2026 touring across the United States and Europe, including their first headline UK tour and appearances at Steelhouse and Maid of Stone festivals.

For more information, tour dates, album pre-orders and tickets, visit: https://www.weareparkerbarrow.com/