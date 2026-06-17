KEB MO’ – UNION CHAPEL, LONDON – JUNE 10TH

This is the second time that I have had the pleasure of being at a gig in this magnificent setting. Union Chapel is situated in Islington and is still a working church to this day. Built in the nineteenth century, it has achieved a Grade 1 listing. The acoustics inside are as near perfect as you can get.

The evening began with a short set from Robbie Cavanagh, who treated us to his laid-back Americana-type songs that suited the surroundings perfectly. Cavanagh, from Manchester, played some lovely Folk-Blues as well as a more contemporary Americana-style, blending both effortlessly. He finished his set with a dedication to Radio 2 legend Bob Harris, whom he thanked for his help and support as an upcoming artist.

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Then it was the turn of Keb Mo to take to the stage. The word legend can sometimes be overused, but not in this case. Just him and a few guitars, an Acoustic, a National, and a Resonator. Whether he’s in a band or playing solo, Keb Mo has an aura about him, calm and gentle, but with lyrics that can bring joy and sadness within seconds of each other. A new album is on the horizon, and the new single, Fussin’ and Fightin’, was received with some aplomb.

Apart from being a great singer-songwriter and musician, Keb Mo is a humble man. This is evident throughout his performance, as he explains the upcoming song or tells stories of his career, and most notably, his love and friendship with Taj Mahal. I’ll Be Your Water, Keep It Simple, and Medicine Man were delivered almost perfectly. The hush of the audience, the respect for the surroundings, and the deep affection for one of the all-time great Delta Blues artists, Union Chapel’s audience had witnessed a masterclass.

STEPHEN HARRISON