The Ealing Blues Festival returns to Walpole Park, London, on August 1 to 2, 2026, marking its 39th year with a two-day programme that tracks the journey from American rhythm and blues through to British blues, ska and reggae.

One of the UK’s longest-running blues festivals, the event continues to draw on Ealing’s deep musical history while opening the door to a broader mix of styles across two stages, The Hokum and The Big Top.

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Saturday leans into the borough’s role in shaping British blues. The Hokum stage, programmed with the historic Ealing Club, is headlined by Robert Finley, whose rise from Louisiana street performer to international recognition has made him one of the most compelling figures in modern blues. Also appearing is Leoni Jane Kennedy, bringing a stripped-back, contemporary take on the genre.

Over at The Big Top, things shift gear. Bob Log III leads with his chaotic one-man-band set, while Oh! Gunquit and Robin Evans Esq push into garage rock, punk and darker roots territory.

Sunday expands the focus, exploring how rhythm and blues travelled across the Atlantic to shape Jamaican music. Headliners Misty in Roots return for a 50th anniversary homecoming set, bringing their long-standing influence on UK reggae back to West London.

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They are joined by Kitty, Daisy & Lewis, Phoenix City All-Stars, Jimmy Regal & The Royals, and The Filthy Six, creating a line-up that moves between blues, ska, soul and jazz.

The Big Top continues that direction with sound system culture at its core. The Mighty Ruler Sound System runs throughout the day, while Jerry Dammers, founder of 2 Tone Records and member of The Specials, delivers a special DJ set.

Set just outside central London and easily accessible from Ealing Broadway, the festival remains one of the capital’s most established open-air music weekends, combining strong line-ups with a relaxed park setting.

Tickets start from £10, with weekend passes and VIP options available.

For full details, tickets and lineup information, visit:

https://www.ealingbluesfestivals.com/blues