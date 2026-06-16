BURNING ROPE, DISSOLUTION – review

Burning Rope return with Dissolution, a confident second album that continues to move beyond the musical foundations established by Catfish. Rather than relying on familiar blues-rock formulas, the band explore a wider palette of influences, blending blues, rock, soul, funk and progressive elements into a collection that consistently surprises.

Opening track Waste sets the tone with a powerful guitar-driven performance from Alex Voysey, immediately establishing the band’s willingness to push beyond genre boundaries. Just Leave, written by Fiona Long, adds emotional depth and strong songwriting to the mix, while showcasing another side of the band’s creative identity.

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One of the album’s greatest strengths is its unpredictability. Songs shift naturally between styles without ever feeling forced. Flow draws on progressive and melodic influences, recalling elements of Genesis, Supertramp and even Hall & Oates, yet still sounds distinctly like Burning Rope.

The band’s reworking of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill deserves particular praise. Rather than serving as a simple cover version, the song is reimagined with confidence and originality, making it feel like a natural part of the album rather than an obvious addition.

The closing track, Sad Like Sinatra, is arguably the album’s standout moment. Ambitious, emotional and musically adventurous, it brings the record to a powerful conclusion and feels destined to become a highlight of the band’s live shows.

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Dissolution is an album that rewards repeated listening. Burning Rope are clearly prepared to take risks, and those risks pay off throughout a record that is both adventurous and accessible. For a band still establishing its own identity, this is an impressive statement of intent.

You can buy the album, and other band merch, over on their website.

Stephen Harrison