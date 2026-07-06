Brad “Guitar” Wilson is preparing to release his new album Boundless on July 31, a record that sees the acclaimed guitarist stretching beyond traditional blues-rock territory while staying true to the powerful guitar playing that has become his trademark.

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The album follows 2025’s The Californian, which spent 12 weeks at number one on the Roots Music Report Blues Rock Album chart and earned significant support from blues radio on both sides of the Atlantic.

Produced once again by Grammy Award winner Francis Buckley, Boundless was recorded between the legendary ICP Studios in Brussels and the Musicians Institute Studios in Hollywood. The result is an album that blends original songwriting, blues-infused rock and ambitious reinterpretations of classic songs.

Among the first tracks previewing the album is Wilson’s version of B.B. King’s timeless classic The Thrill Is Gone. The recording carries a special significance, having been recorded using a Lucille guitar owned by ICP Studios.

“To hear that guitar on playback for the first time was incredible,” says Wilson. “The sound just felt right for that song.”

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The album also features original material including Living Underground and Sky Full of Rain. The former was inspired by news coverage of the war in Ukraine, imagining life stripped back to survival and resilience, while the latter serves as a guitar-driven blues meditation on hardship and uncertainty.

Wilson also puts his own stamp on Tears For Fears’ hit Everybody Wants To Rule The World, transforming the 1980s classic into a blues-rock showcase that has already become a feature of his live performances.

While guitar remains at the centre of the record, Wilson says the focus was equally on developing his songwriting.

“There are some monster covers on this record, but the focus is really about my new originals,” he explains. “Songs with an upbeat feel, heavy on guitar and built around strong songwriting.”

Influenced by guitar greats including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Gary Moore, B.B. King and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Wilson has spent years developing a style that combines technical ability with melodic, audience-friendly songwriting.

With Boundless, he appears determined to prove that there are still new places to go.

The album is released on July 31 via Cali Bee Music.

For more information, visit: https://www.bradwilsonlive.com