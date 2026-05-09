Blues Music Awards 2026 winners crowned in Memphis

The Blues Music Awards returned to Memphis for another celebration of the artists, albums and musicians shaping today’s blues scene, with major honours going to Ronnie Baker Brooks, D.K. Harrell and Tedeschi Trucks Band.
Hosted by The Blues Foundation, the annual awards recognise excellence across the blues world, spanning traditional blues, soul blues, blues-rock and contemporary blues categories.
One of the night’s standout winners was D.K. Harrell, whose acclaimed album Talkin’ Heavy secured both Album of the Year and Contemporary Blues Album. Ronnie Baker Brooks received the prestigious B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, while Tedeschi Trucks Band were named Band of the Year.
The Song of the Year award went to “Can’t Catch a Break”, written by Tommy Castro and Christoffer Andersen, while Buddy Guy continued his remarkable legacy with a win for Traditional Blues Album for Ain’t Done With The Blues.
Elsewhere, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram picked up Contemporary Blues Male Artist, Danielle Nicole won both Contemporary Blues Female Artist and Instrumentalist – Vocals, and Derek Trucks was recognised as Instrumentalist – Guitar.
The ceremony once again reflected the breadth of modern blues music, honouring established names alongside rising artists helping push the genre forward.
Blues Music Awards 2026 winners
- B.B. King Entertainer of the Year: Ronnie Baker Brooks
- Album of the Year: D.K. Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy
- Band of the Year: Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Song of the Year: “Can’t Catch a Break” written by Tommy Castro & Christoffer Andersen
- Best Emerging Artist Album: Sean McDonald – Have Mercy!
- Acoustic Blues Album: Doug MacLeod – Between Somewhere and Goodbye
- Blues Rock Album: Blood Brothers Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia – Help Yourself
- Contemporary Blues Album: D.K. Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy
- Soul Blues Album: Johnny Rawls – Make Them Dance
- Traditional Blues Album: Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done With The Blues
- International Blues Album: J.T. Lauritsen & The Buckshot Hunters – Still Be Friends
- Acoustic Blues Artist: Kevin Burt
- Blues Rock Artist: Tommy Castro
- Contemporary Blues Female Artist: Danielle Nicole
- Contemporary Blues Male Artist: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Soul Blues Female Artist: Thornetta Davis
- Soul Blues Male Artist: Curtis Salgado
- Traditional Blues Female Artist (Koko Taylor Award): Eden Brent
- Traditional Blues Male Artist: John Primer
- Instrumentalist – Bass: Scot Sutherland
- Instrumentalist – Drums: Derrick D’Mar Martin
- Instrumentalist – Guitar: Derek Trucks
- Instrumentalist – Harmonica: Billy Branch
- Instrumentalist – Horn: Trombone Shorty
- Instrumentalist – Piano (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award): Marcia Ball
- Instrumentalist – Vocals: Danielle Nicole
Gallery by Laura Carbone